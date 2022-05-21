Cavitex toll fee hike to take effect on May 22

OPEN. The southbound flyover along the Manila-Cavite Expressway near Pacific Avenue is now open.

MANILA, Philippines – Toll rate hikes for the Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (Cavitex) are set to take effect on Sunday, May 22, the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) announced.

Beginning on Sunday, motorists will pay:

P33 for Class 1 vehicles (from P25)

P67 for Class 2 vehicles (from P50)

P100 for Class 3 vehicles (from P75)

In a Laging Handa briefing on Saturday, May 21, TRB spokesperson Julius Corpuz said the new fees were supposed to take effect on May 12, but the implementation was deferred as the TRB and the Department of Transportation allowed public utility vehicles to avail of the toll reprieve program.

This program would allow them discounts and rebates.

Corpuz said the toll hike was a granted petition from investors and toll concessionaires in 2016. He said that the transport authorities did not immediately grant the raise as they had to study the proposal and its effects first.

The TRB spokesperson also said the board understood how motorists may be negatively effected, especially as fuel prices remain high and unstable.

“Subalit, kailangan ho kasi nating balansehin din naman ang interes ng ating motorista at ang interes ng ating mga investors. Sila naman ay patuloy ang kanilang pagganap sa kanilang mga obligasyon [at dapat] fulfilled itong giving to the motorists the best service that they can have – a safe, comfortable travel sa ating mga expressway,” said Corpuz.

(However, we need to balance the interests of our motorists and our investors. The investors continue to fulfill their obligations, and we must continue giving the motorists the best service that they can have – safe, comfortable travels on our expressways.)

Corpuz added that the toll rate hikes were essential to implement expansion and improvement projects that “contribute greatly to the economy.”

Public utility drivers with concerns over the toll hikes may enroll in a discount program. Enrolled provincial buses, for example, are not required to pay the new fee in the first month of the implementation. In the next month, they get a 75% discount on the new toll fees, and on the third month, they get a 50% discount.

The Department of Public Works and Highways opened the southbound flyover along Cavitex in December 2018. – Rappler.com