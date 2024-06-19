Cebu Pacific to launch Cebu-San Vicente, Palawan route starting October 24

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cebu Pacific is also holding a piso seat sale for the new route until June 26

MANILA, Philippines – Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is set to open a new domestic route between Cebu and San Vicente, Palawan.

Starting October 24, 2024, Cebu Pacific will operate flights between the two destinations four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

With the new route, travelers from the bustling Cebu metro area can directly fly to San Vicente and stroll along its famed Long Beach, the longest white sand beach in the Philippines. Adventure-seeking tourists can also go island hopping from Port Barton or trek to Bigaho Falls.

Cebu Pacific is also holding a piso seat sale in anticipation of the route’s launch. From June 19 to June 26, passengers can book direct flights between Cebu and San Vicente for as low as P1 one-way base fare. Travel period is between October 24, 2024 to March 29, 2025.

Travelers from Manila can also book a connecting flight to San Vicente for as low as P998 one-way base fare. Booking is open until June 30, 2024, with the same travel period.

Cebu Pacific currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. The Gokongwei-owned low-cost carrier also recently launched direct international flights to Da Nang, Vietnam and Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. – Rappler.com

Book a Palawan Port Barton Island Hopping Tour from San Vicente with Klook at bit.ly/rplrpalawan and get 5% off when you use the code “RAPPLERTRAVEL”! We earn a small commission every time you book through this link. #ShareAsia