Cebu Pacific launches direct flights to Chiang Mai starting October 29

MANILA, Philippines – Budget airline Cebu Pacific will start offering direct flights from Manila to Chiang Mai, Thailand on October 29.

Manila to Chiang Mai flights will be every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while Chiang Mai to Manila flights will operate every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

“We really are proud to be the only airline to operate direct Manila to Chiang Mai services, providing Filipino travelers a faster, more convenient, and also more affordable way to get to this beautiful city,” Xander Lao, president and chief commercial officer of Cebu Pacific, told reporters on Thursday, August 1.

The budget carrier is holding a piso sale from August 1 to 6 to mark the launch of its new route. Travel period is between October 29, 2024 to March 30, 2025.

Chiang Mai is a popular upland destination in northern Thailand. It has cool weather from November to March.

Cebu Pacific President Xander Lao said the company plans to announce new destination routes “over the next couple of weeks.” The airline currently has flights to 35 domestic destinations and 26 international flights across cities in Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

The announcement of direct flights to Chiang Mai came months after the Gokongwei airline launched last December a new route to Danang in Vietnam. Lao said they were “pleasantly surprised” with the response and demand from Filipino travelers that they are now looking to increase flight frequencies.

“We probably are expecting or hopeful for similar results,” said Lao. – Rappler.com