Cebu Pacific to launch Cebu-Osaka flights starting October 15

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific is launching direct flights from Cebu to Osaka, Japan.

Starting October 15, 2024, Cebu Pacific will operate flights between the two destinations four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Cebu Pacific is also offering a Piso Sale promotion until July 31. Travelers can book flights from Cebu to Osaka for as low as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period will run from October 15, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

With the new route, travelers can fly straight from the bustling area of metro Cebu to Osaka, where they can enjoy the city’s seafood specialties, take pictures at the Glico Running Man sign, or visit the rides and attractions at Universal Studio Japan.

“We are thrilled to launch direct flights from Cebu to Osaka. With Japan being a top-of-mind destination for many Filipino travelers, the new route will surely give them the opportunity to visit one of the country’s dynamic cities. We also hope that this launch can encourage more travelers from Japan to explore the beauty of the Philippines,” Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer, said in a press release on Monday, July 22.

Cebu Pacific also has daily flights between Cebu and Narita, Japan. The Gokongwei-led airline currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations. – Rappler.com