Chiqui Huang is new Filinvest president, CEO

MANILA, Philippines – Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC) appointed veteran investment banker Rhoda “Chiqui” Huang as its new president and chief executive officer, replacing Josephine Gotianun Yap.

Gotianun Yap, who will become vice chairperson of FDC’s board of directors, said the move is part of leadership changes in the Filinvest group.

“Succession planning has been identified as a primary strategy to ensure business continuity and the orderly futureproofing of the organization. As we thrive in this post-pandemic revitalization phase, we look forward to Chiqui harnessing the depth of her investment banking experience which has exposed her to industries where the Filinvest group also operates,” Gotianun Yap said.

Gotianun Yap assumed leadership of the family business after the Asian financial crisis. (WATCH: Business Sense: Filinvest joins REIT party)

Huang, who will begin the role starting Tuesday, August 1, has over 30 years of experience in financial and government institutions.

Prior to her appointment to FDC, Huang was president of BPI Capital Corporation and branch head of investment banking for Credit Suisse Philippines. She also worked at JP Morgan Chase for 19 years.

She is a certified public accountant and earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and accountancy from the University of the Philippines.

FDC also announced the appointment of Brian Lim as chief finance officer. The company said Lim has over 14 years of experience and was CFO of “one of the largest construction companies in the Philippines.” He graduated summa cum laude and valedictorian from the University of St. La Salle and topped the certified public accountant board exam.

“We believe that with new leaders who embrace our core values, bring fresh perspectives, and build on our established businesses, we can foster a high-energy, growth-oriented company,” said Gotianun Yap.

FDC is one of the Philippines’ largest conglomerates, with interests in property, banking services, sugar, and power. – Rappler.com