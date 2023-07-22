Anti-Red Tape Authority at risk of ‘eroded reputation’ over slow complaint disposition

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Commission on Audit says in its report that it took the ARTA an average of 124 days just to accomplish the first two steps in the complaint resolution process

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit has raised concerns over the slow complaint resolution process of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), which is responsible for ensuring efficient government transactions.

In its 2022 report, the state auditor said the ARTA “was not able to maximize the benefits of investigating complaints in a timely manner to address the red tape as part of its Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Delivery of Government Services Program.”

COA said there were no specific timeframes prescribed in certain procedures of the ARTA related to the handling of complaints.

“Absence of the timeframe had affected the progress of the complaint disposition,” the audit agency said.

According to the COA, using the term “immediately” as the specified timeframe only hinders the prompt resolution of the complaints.

The state auditors discovered that it took the ARTA an average of 124 days just to accomplish first step of the complaint resolution process, which is the preliminary evaluation stage, to the next step, which is the issuance of notice to file sworn answer.

COA’s investigation also revealed issues with the ARTA’s documentation, especially when it comes to fact-finding investigations or online conferences and sworn statements.

“We are concerned that if this would remain as the practice of ARTA, it would erode their reputation and eventually would defeat the purpose of the ARTA as one of the institutions specifically assigned to thwart red tape and corruption,” the state auditor said.

Given these concerns, COA urged ARTA to reassess its current guidelines and to ensure expeditious, just, and inexpensive disposition of complaints.

The state auditor also asked the agency to improve its documentation and filing system “to remain strong in its pledge to have a transparent disposition of complaints thereby safeguarding the reputation of the agency and the interest of the public.” – James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com