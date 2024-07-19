Philippine companies affected by global Windows outage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Both Cebu Pacific and AirAsia Philippines are experiencing technical issues that may disrupt check-in processes and delay flights.

Cebu Pacific said that its systems were down due to technical issues related to technology provider CrowdStrike.

“The technical issue requires us to handle affected processes manually, potentially causing delays. We are working closely with our teams to mitigate disruptions to our operations and will provide regular updates as the situation progresses,” the Gokongwei-led airline said in a 3 pm advisory on Friday, July 19.

AirAsia Philippines also confirmed that its systems were affected.

“A global outage affecting Microsoft services has been confirmed by our partner, Navitaire. This outage is causing unexpected rebooting of machines, leading to some operational disruptions related to check-in processes and navigating the AirAsia MOVE app,” AirAsia head of communications and public affairs Steve Dailisan said.

Rappler has also asked Philippine Airlines whether the IT issues have also affected their systems, but has yet to received a response as of publishing time.

The systems of airlines, banks, and even media companies are going offline around the world due to the issue affecting Microsoft’s Windows operating system. So far, the issue has been traced to IT cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, which has acknowledged the reports of crashes on Windows related to its “Falcon sensor.” – Rappler.com