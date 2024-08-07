Road to cashless PH: More public markets, transport hubs accept digital payments

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CASHLESS TRANSACTIONS. More public markets and transportation hubs are now accepting digital payments via GCash through the government's Paleng-QR Ph Plus program.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the DILG have expanded their Paleng-QR Ph Plus Program, which incentivizes LGUs to implement cashless payments in local marketplaces, tricycles, and other small businesses

MANILA, Philippines – Consumers can now pay via GCash in a lot more markets and transport hubs in Antipolo, Bacoor, and General Santos City, as local government units (LGUs) promote going cashless for small businesses.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of the Interior Local Government (DILG) have expanded their Paleng-QR Ph Plus Program, which incentivizes LGUs to implement cashless payments in local marketplaces, tricycles, and other small businesses.

This is done in partnership with GCash, the country’s most popular e-wallet. GCash also gives financial literacy sessions for market vendors and local transport drivers during the implementation of the program.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 7, GCash President and Chief Executive Officer Ren-Ren Reyes said the program is part of its “Finance for All” pursuit that aims to make the unbanked get access to financial services.

Antipolo City was among the first to adopt cashless transactions in 2021. With the Paleng-QR Ph Plus Program, digital payments using GCash are now accepted by vendors at the City Mall of Antipolo, and tricycle operators in the city now also accept QR payments from passengers.

In Bacoor and General Santos City, market vendors and tricycle drivers were also recently onboarded to the program. Sari-sari stores or local mom-and-pop shops in General Santos City were introduced as GCash Pera Outlets, where individuals or businesses can cash in and cash out, and avail of other services offered by GCash.

The Paleng-QR Ph Plus Program was first launched in 2022, through a joint memorandum circular between the DILG and the BSP issued on June 21, 2022. The BSP on its website said that as of July 31, 120 LGUs have introduced the program to constituents and businesses in their localities.

Of the total number of participating LGUs, 92 are from Luzon, 19 are from Visayas, and 9 are from Mindanao.

– Rappler.com