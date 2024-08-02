Marcos names Cristina Aldeguer-Roque as acting DTI chief

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque as DTI acting secretary following the resignation of Alfredo Pascual.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement that Roque’s designation is effective Friday, August 2, or two days after Pascual announced his decision to step down from DTI’s top post.

“The President emphasized the importance of the Department of Trade and Industry and the need for capable leadership. The DTI plays a pivotal role in our nation’s economic growth, particularly in supporting MSMEs. He noted Roque’s dedication and leadership in the MSME sector make her an excellent choice for the position,” PCO said.

The PCO said that Roque’s role as DTI undersecretary involved leading the MSME Development Group within DTI.

“She oversees critical areas including the Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, the Bureau of Marketing Development and Promotions, the OTOP Program Management Office, and the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Management Office. Additionally, she manages the operations of the Small Business Corporation and the Cooperative Development Authority,” it said.

Roque holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management Engineering, minor in Chemical Engineering, from De La Salle University.

Marcos did not immediately name a new trade chief after Pascual’s departure on Wednesday, July 31. Given that Roque only holds the position of acting secretary, the President may be continuing his search for a permanent DTI secretary. – Rappler.com