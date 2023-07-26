Missed the SIM registration deadline? You have 5 days to reactivate

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Users can still reactivate SIM cards and receive the one-time PIN, but they will have to connect to a WiFi network to complete the registration

MANILA, Philippines – For those who missed the SIM registration deadline on Tuesday, July 25, there is a five-day grace period to comply with the law.

In the SIM Registration Act’s implementing rules and regulations, users have five days, or from July 26 to 30, to catch up, even though outgoing services, incoming calls, and internet connectivity should have been deactivated.

Users, however, can still receive text messages so that they can receive the one-time PIN for SIM registration, according to the National Telecommunications Commission.

To reactivate the SIM and restore full mobile services, users have to connect to a WiFi network and go to the website of their mobile service provider. They can also go to their telco provider’s hubs and have the SIM reactivated there.

Users can register and reactivate through the following sites:

Full mobile services will be restored within 24 hours after registration.

Meanwhile, Globe said that existing load balances and promo registrations on unregistered SIMs will be forfeited starting July 31.

“Customers are reminded that SIM registration is an integral part of the broader initiative to strengthen customer security and prevent fraud. Completing this step is necessary not only to retain their mobile services but to ensure their digital safety,” Globe said. – Rappler.com