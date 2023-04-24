PH revenues seen hitting P6.6 trillion in 2028 as Marcos readies tax reform

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s economic team sees higher revenues, as the government gears up to slap more taxes on sweet beverages, single-use plastics, and mining

MANILA, Philippines – The Marcos administration is anticipating an increase in revenues due to higher taxes from passive income, online streaming services, single-use plastics, and premixed alcohol, among others.

In a press briefing on Monday, April 24, the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) said government revenues in the medium term are expected to improve from P3.73 trillion in 2023 to P6.6 trillion in 2028, as it implements tax measures, some of which were initially proposed by the previous administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s economic team is set to pick up Duterte’s proposed Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act, which is expected to yield P25 billion.

It would rationalize the number of tax rates on passive income from 83 to 58, impose a final tax of 20% on interest income, and harmonize the tax rates on dividends and capital gains to a standard 15%.

The DBCC’s joint statement also reiterated the intended push for value-added tax on digital service providers and excise taxes on single-use plastics and premixed alcohol, which are expected to be implemented in 2024.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said they are also keen on adding three more tax reform measures, such as excise tax on sweetened beverages, motor vehicle road user’s tax, and a mining fiscal regime.

Diokno, the former budget chief of Duterte who eventually became central bank governor, was instrumental in the previous administration’s tax reform agenda.

Details of Marcos’ tax reform agenda suggest that Diokno would pick up most, if not all, of what was not implemented during the Duterte administration.

The government is expecting P53 billion from excise taxes on sweetened beverages and P15.8 billion from motor vehicle road user’s tax. As for the mining tax reform, it expects P12 billion in the first year of implementation.

In 2024, the DBCC expects revenues to rise to P4.18 trillion, or 15.7% of the country’s gross domestic product. In 2028, the projected revenues of P6.6 trillion would be 17.2% of GDP.

With revenues rising, the deficit as a percentage of GDP is expected to narrow from -6.1% in 2023 to -3% in 2028.

Details of Marcos’ tax reform agenda come as the government grapples with the impact of high inflation across all income classes and the massive borrowings of the previous administration, which pose a challenge to the country’s fiscal sustainability. – Rappler.com