Dennis Uy’s Dito secures $3.9-billion loan

The cash-strapped third telco player secures a long-term loan, enabling it to 'extinguish' its bridge loans and fund projects

MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Uy’s Dito Telecommunity secured a $3.9-billion (around P221.95 billion) loan, proceeds of which will be used to pay off loans and to finance projects.

In a stock exchange filing on Thursday, September 21, Dito’s parent company, Dito CME Holdings, said the loan, which is a 15-year long-term financing facility, will be used to “extinguish” its short-term bridge loan facilities totaling $1.3 billion. It will also be used to pay contractors and fund continuing network rollout projects.

Dito CME said the long-term loan “helps ensure future and funding activities, in both debt and equity.”

The facility will be one of the largest long-term debts arranged and syndicated by a group of multinational banks for a Philippine corporation.

“This project finance facility represents strategic trust and confidence in the vision of the company to be a major enabler of digital services in the Philippines,” said Dito CME president Ernesto Alberto.

Dito’s announcement comes almost five months after independent auditors raised concerns on the company’s ability to make enough money to stay afloat for the foreseeable future due to its massive liabilities.

Punongbayan & Araullo Grant Thornton earlier underscored Dito CME’s liabilities in 2022, including exceeding its current assets by P196.6 billion, comprehensive losses reaching P25.6 billion, and capital deficiency hitting P27.9 billion, as conditions which indicate the “existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern.”

In 2022, Dito CME posted a net loss of P25.6 billion, more than the P17.95 billion in 2021.

Dito chief administrative officer Adel Tamano responded to auditors’ concerns, noting that the company does not expect to take profit no earlier than 2028, given the massive capital expenditures required to put up telecommunication infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Dito said it passed its fourth technical audit, with population coverage reaching 80.65%. Meanwhile, minimum average broadband speeds reached 74.97 Mbps for 4G and 639.32 Mbps for 5G. – Rappler.com

$1 = P56.90