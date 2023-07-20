SEC denies Dennis Uy’s request to add asset sale on agenda of stockholders’ meeting

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BUSINESSMAN. Dennis Uy at the media tour of Udenna Corporation's Clark Global City in Angeles, Pampanga on May 29, 2018.

The Securities and Exchange Commission denies PH Resorts' request to take up its planned asset disposal in its upcoming annual stockholders meeting

MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Uy’s embattled resort developer, PH Resorts Group Holdings Incorporated, was required by regulators to disclose to the investing public that its plan to take up the sale of assets of its subsidiaries in its stockholders meeting next week has been denied.

PH Resorts had planned to take up the asset sale disposal in its annual stockholders meeting on July 26. However, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Market and Securities Regulation Department (MSRD) denied it.

“This disclosure is made in compliance with the letter of the SEC MSRD requiring the Company to disclose the denial of its request,” PH Resorts said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, July 19.

The asset sale was not part of the company’s agenda submitted to the SEC last May 31.

The agenda only indicated that PH Resorts is seeking approval of the amendment of its articles of incorporation to increase its authorized capital stock from P8 billion to P15 billion and grant the board authority to offer new shares, which would be paid through cash or non-cash properties.

PH Resorts did not disclose further information about what assets it intended to sell.

Recall that the company is struggling with its finances after Enrique Razon’s Bloomberry Resorts walked away from investing in its subsidiaries, including PH Resorts’ stalled casino projects in Cebu and Clark.

PH Resorts president Raymundo Martin Escalona earlier said that the fallout would give opportunity for the company to “reenter into discussions with other parties that were previously put into the backburner,” but the company has, so far, not announced any new deals.

Its independent auditor, SGV, earlier raised concerns over the company’s losses of P1.1 billion in 2022 and P447 million in 2021, which resulted in a deficit of P2.6 billion and P1.5 billion in 2022 and 2021, respectively. Moreover, PH Resort’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by P10.9 billion as of 2022.

“These conditions… indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” SGV said. – Rappler.com