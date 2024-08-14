DOF X account makes at least 180 crypto posts before hack acknowledged

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Department of Finance advises the public to disregard any unusual posts made and links sent by their official X account

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Finance (DOF) confirmed that its official X account has been “compromised” – after it had made at least 180 posts about crypto schemes starting nearly a week ago.

“Please be informed that the Department of Finance’s (DOF) official X account (formerly Twitter) @DOF_PH has been compromised and is no longer active for official use,” the DOF said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 14.

“Please do not engage with or click on any of the links of its posts. For now, follow our new X account @dofgovph,” it added.

The DOF advised the public to disregard any “unusual posts” made by its former X account and to be cautious of any messages or links that the account may have sent.

It is in the process of deleting the compromised account and is implementing “additional measures to prevent such incidents in the future.”

Upon examination of DOF’s X page, Rappler found that the account had been used to reply to at least 180 other posts on X. The replies, made using the DOF account that still holds the verified government account badge, touted schemes that would “supercharge asset performance” and “balloon crypto holdings.”

The first suspicious post seemed to have been made at 3:48 am on August 8, 2024, 6 days before the DOF acknowledged that their account had been compromised.

Here are some of the posts made by the DOF account in the past few days:

The DOF continued to use the compromised X account to post official information until as recently as August 12. As of publishing time, the posts have yet to be deleted.

“The DOF takes the security of our digital platforms very seriously,” the department said in its Facebook post. “We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for your understanding.” – Rappler.com