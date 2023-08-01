DOJ: MIAA can’t use P1.2-B unrefunded terminal fees for equipment upgrade

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Although only around 0.002% of no-show passengers refund their terminal fees, the Department of Justice says the unrefunded fees can't be used elsewhere since they are considered 'trust funds'

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) does not believe that the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) should be allowed to use unrefunded passenger service charges amounting to P1.2 billion for the airport’s refurbishment and equipment upgrade.

In a legal opinion, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla explained that unrefunded passenger service charges (PSC) – commonly called terminal fees – are considered “trust funds.” This means the money is only being held in trust by MIAA for those passengers that failed to continue with their flight.

“Clearly, the unrefunded PSCs in question are funds which, while considered ‘government funds,’ are held by MIAA merely as a custodian to address the refund claims to be made by passengers. The MIAA acts as the trustee on behalf of the passengers, and is not free to unilaterally utilize such funds,” the DOJ said.

This legal opinion was issued after then-MIAA General Manager Cesar Chiong asked the DOJ whether they could use the funds for MIAA’s purposes. The funds would supposedly come from only the unrefunded terminal fees on unused airline tickets.

What are unrefunded terminal fees?

Terminal fees are normally collected by domestic and international airlines, which incorporate it in ticket prices at the point of sale. The aim is to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) since passengers wouldn’t have to queue to pay for the terminal fees.

The issue of unrefunded terminal fees arises when passengers have already fully paid for their airline tickets, which includes the terminal fee, but do not proceed with their flight. In this case, the terminal fee is unused and must be available for refund.

Chiong noted that although refunds were readily offered, passengers still rarely requested for refunds. Of the P1.2 billion unused terminal fees remitted by airlines, only P26,000 were claimed for refund as of March 31, 2023 – just around 0.002%. Chiong proposed for MIAA to keep P1 million set aside, which will be continuously replenished, to meet any demand from passengers who may request for their refund.

Why can’t the fund be used for airport upgrades?

Remulla said that these unrefunded terminal fees should be considered government funds as defined by the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines. According to Section 63, “money and property officially received by a public officer in any capacity or upon any occasion must be accounted for as government funds and government property.”

Further, because these funds also fall under the definition of a trust fund, the same law also requires that they “shall be made available and may be spent only for the specific purposes for which the trust was created or the funds received.”

However, the DOJ advised the MIAA to also ask the opinion of the Department of Budget and Management or the Commission on Audit since the issue also involves remittance and use of government funds. – Rappler.com