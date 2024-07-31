Trade Secretary Fred Pascual resigns

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'After much reflection, I have decided it is time for me to return to the private sector,' Pascual says after serving for more than two years as trade secretary

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual has stepped down from his position.

Pascual’s resignation will be effective August 2, 2024, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO). President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already accepted Pascual’s resignation and acknowledged his role in steering the economy.

“His focus on MSMEs was absolutely correct, and we are beginning to see the fruits of that policy. We are sorry to lose him, but we respect his decision that this is the time for him to return to the private sector,” said Marcos in a press release.

In a separate statement released by the DTI, Pascual said that his time at the helm of the trade department “has been one of the most challenging yet fulfilling experiences of my career.”

“After much reflection, I have decided it is time for me to return to the private sector. There, my roles will allow me to continue contributing my expertise and experience while being able to spend quality time with my family,” he said on Wednesday, July 31.

Pascual’s departure from the Cabinet has long been rumored. The DTI head also did not join the economic briefing at the Senate on Tuesday, July 30, an absence much highlighted by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, who chairs the Senate committee on economic affairs.

The President picked Pascual for the DTI post in May 2022. Before his stint as trade secretary, Pascual was the former president of the University of the Philippines. He also held multiple positions in the private sector, including being an independent director for Megawide Construction Corporation and lead independent director of SM Investments Corporation.

Marcos has yet to name a new trade secretary, as of writing. – Rappler.com