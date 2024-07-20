DTI suspends online sale of vape products

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'The protection of our youth is non-negotiable,' says Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Saturday, July 20, ordered the immediate suspension of the online sale of vape products, citing their “significant threat” to the health of minors, in particular.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual signed on Saturday Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 24-03, series of 2023, which “suspends the online sale of vapor products, vapor product devices, and vapor product systems on marketplaces, effective immediately,” DTI said in a press statement.

“The protection of our youth is non-negotiable. The proliferation of vapor products on online marketplaces has made these harmful substances easily accessible to minors, posing a significant threat to their health and well-being. This suspension is a necessary step to curb this alarming trend,” Pascual said.

DTI said that Pascual issued the order following dialogues with high-level stakeholders in the industry including manufacturers, importers, and distributors.

“We want businesses to thrive, but it must be in line with the law. Let’s not profit from selling to minors. As long as you comply, we will support you. However, you must prove that you are preventing minors from buying these illegal products,” Pascual was quoted in the DTI statement as saying.

Health experts have been calling for stricter rules against electronic cigarettes and vape pens, citing the aggressive sale and marketing promotion of these products to the youth.

In December 2023, the World Health Organization called for “urgent measures” to control vapes. (READ: Ban flavored vapes, WHO says, urging tobacco-style controls)

DTI said Pascual also cited the need for “(1) robust tracking systems to oversee product movement from importers to retailers, (2) holding manufacturers and importers responsible for illegal or defective products, not just retailers, and (3) ensuring that distributors educate retailers on the law’s limitations and restrictions to ensure compliance.”

“Moreover, the DTI chief acknowledged concerns raised by manufacturers regarding unused inventory, noting that some had stopped ordering 90-day stock since the transitory period began. While the DTI prefers to avoid imposing new regulations, Secretary Pascual made it clear that severe consequences will result from non-compliance,” DTI said.

DTI said DAO 24-03 is in line with Republic Act No. 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act.

“This law mandates measures to prevent minors from accessing vapor products, particularly through online channels. The suspension also aligns with the government’s commitment to promoting a healthy environment and protecting citizens from potential hazards associated with these products,” the department said.

Since it was formed in April, DTI’s Task Force Kalasag has issued 78 notices of violation and confiscation of 64,359 violative vape products, valued at P29,487,100. – Rappler.com