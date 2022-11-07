DBM allocates P206.5-billion cash aid in 2023 budget as inflation bites

AID. A resident of Manila receives cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, at the Jose Abad Santos High School on August 11, 2021.

Most of the money would go to the Department of Social Welfare and Development's social assistance programs

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) allocated P206.5 billion for cash transfers and subsidies in the 2023 budget as the Marcos administration seeks ways to mitigate the impact of rising prices.

In a statement on Monday, November 7, the DBM said the amount would be earmarked for various government agencies. The breakdown is as follows:

P165.4 billion for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s social assistance programs

P22.39 billion for the Department of Health’s medical assistance for indigent families

P14.9 billion for the Department of Labor and Employment’s program for disadvantaged and displaced workers

P2.5 billion for the Department of Transportation’s fuel subsidies

P1 billion for the Department of Agriculture’s fuel assistance program for corn farmers and fisherfolk

“We will continue prioritizing the implementation of existing programs geared to provide targeted subsidies and assistance to the most vulnerable sectors and we are hopeful that these interventions would effectively balance our need to sustain our growth momentum while cushioning the impact of the global inflation,” said Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

The P206.5-billion allocation is on top of other poverty alleviation efforts, including the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, education subsidies, and health insurance programs, among others.

Experts and debt watchers are closely looking at how the Marcos administration is allocating resources amid ballooning debt, high interest rates, and the depreciation of the peso.

Economists have repeatedly pushed the Marcos administration to provide targeted cash aid instead of tax cuts, as the latter would also benefit the wealthy.

Inflation in October hit a nearly 14-year high of 7.7%, as global supply shocks, currency depreciation, and storms pushed up prices. – Rappler.com