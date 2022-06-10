Dito says it now has ‘close to 9 million subscribers’

MANILA, Philippines – Telco Dito Telecommunity announced at an event on Friday, June 10, that it has reached “close to 9 million subscribers” across 560 areas nationwide.

The third telco player, formerly known as Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company, launched its commercial services in March 2021. By November 2021, the company announced a subscriber milestone of 4 million users, later reaching 5 million, a month after. Prior to their latest announcement, the company said it hit 7 million subscribers in March 2022. Dito said at the start of the year that they were targeting 12 million subscribers by the end of 2022, a number that appears to be within reach, following its growth trend.

Dito also reiterated its new promos first announced in March 2022, Dito Advance Pay and Dito Auto Pay. The former lets the user pay for promos in 3, 6, or 12 months in advance for a discount, while the latter gives a user the option to resubscribe automatically monthly to their chosen promos or packages. The company also launched its “Galing Dito” marketing campaign, which it says, will seek to highlight young, up-and-coming “Filipino artists known in the music, dance & digital community” across the country.

Some of the talents for the ‘Galing Dito’ campaign perform at Dito’s campaign launch, Friday, June 10

Globe currently leads in terms of subscriber numbers with 87.4 million by the end of March 2022, while Smart is at second with 70.3 million for the same time period.

While Dito has seen subscriber growth, Rappler has also reported that the telco faced several problems including pandemic restrictions, and construction supply shortages that delayed some of its commitments. Dito’s rollout has also been expensive, dragging Dito Telecommunity parent company, Dito CME, into the red. – Rappler.com