DOE sets 15-day price freeze for kerosene, LPG in Agaton-hit areas

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday, April 14, reminded retailers that a price freeze is in place for kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in areas where a state of calamity was raised due to tropical depression Agaton.
From April 12 to 26, prices of LPG and kerosene will not rise in Baybay, Leyte. Should a price rollback happen within the 15-day period, it will still be implemented.
The DOE earlier implemented a price freeze in Cateel, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro Province from April 8 to 22.
The price freeze was also implemented in Trento, Agusan del Sur from April 6 to 20.
Any seller who violates the price freeze will face a fine ranging between P5,000 and P1 million and imprisonment.
Agaton has already weakened from a tropical depression into a low pressure area on Tuesday, but left at least 73 dead in Leyte. – Rappler.com