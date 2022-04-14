DOE sets 15-day price freeze for kerosene, LPG in Agaton-hit areas

Workers refill the cylinder of liquified petroleum gas at a refilling station along Dr A Santos Avenue in Parañaque City on March 9, 2022. Rappler

LPG and kerosene prices will not rise in areas under a state of calamity, but price rollbacks will be implemented if ever companies announce price decreases

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday, April 14, reminded retailers that a price freeze is in place for kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in areas where a state of calamity was raised due to tropical depression Agaton.

From April 12 to 26, prices of LPG and kerosene will not rise in Baybay, Leyte. Should a price rollback happen within the 15-day period, it will still be implemented.

The DOE earlier implemented a price freeze in Cateel, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro Province from April 8 to 22.

The price freeze was also implemented in Trento, Agusan del Sur from April 6 to 20.

Any seller who violates the price freeze will face a fine ranging between P5,000 and P1 million and imprisonment.

Agaton has already weakened from a tropical depression into a low pressure area on Tuesday, but left at least 73 dead in Leyte. – Rappler.com