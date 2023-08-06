Gov’t to release P2.95 billion for PUV drivers as fuel prices soar

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Some 1.6 million PUV drivers, tricycle drivers, and delivery riders will receive fuel assistance, as global oil prices rise for the sixth straight week

MANILA, Philippines– The Department of Transportation on Sunday, August 6, said that P2.95 billion is set to be released for fuel subsidies for public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers to cushion the impact of the increase in fuel prices.

Some 1.6 million PUV drivers will receive fuel assistance, including tricycle drivers and delivery riders.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will hasten the distribution of cash assistance.

“We will make sure that the assistance to our PUV drivers will be distributed immediately so they can use it, pay for their fuel and improve their daily income,”Secretary Bautista said.

The transport regulator will distribute P10,000 to modern PUV and modern UV express drivers, while drivers of other modes of transport will receive P6,500. Tricycle and delivery riders will receive P1,000 and P1,200, respectively.

280,000 PUV drivers will receive the one time cash grant from LTFRB. The 930,000 tricycle drivers and 150,000 delivery service riders will receive the assistance from the Department of Interior and Local Government and Department of Information and Communications Technology, respectively.

Oil prices rose more than a dollar a barrel last Friday to record a sixth consecutive week of gains, after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts through September, adding to undersupply concerns. –Rappler.com