‘Doubtful’ selection process in Tourism Promotions Board’s cash raffle – COA

The Commission of Audit finds it suspicious that only job order workers and retirees won cash prizes during the raffle, saying the chance of that happening was ‘extremely low’

MANILA, Philippines – The Tourism Promotion Board’s (TPB) year-end party on December 12, 2022 took a suspicious turn when it announced the winners of its “random” cash raffle. Of the 165 people present, the cash prizes went only to the 46 job order (JO) workers and three retirees.

Two of the JO hires won P5,000 each, while the other 44 got cash prizes of P10,000 each. The three retirees also won P10,000 each.

State auditors said that the chances of only these people being selected was incredibly low: 0.00000000000000000000000000000000000000000416665. That’s even rarer than winning the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot, which was previously estimated to be about a 1 in a 40 million chance.

“The manner of selection is doubtful since the probability of selecting all the 46 JOs and three retirees out of the 165 TPB personnel present in the event is only at 4.16665 E-41 which is extremely low,” the Commission on Audit (COA) said.

“The said cash prizes seems to be irregular since these could be considered as additional compensation for the JO personnel on top of what is allowed in their respective contracts,” the audit team added.

Meanwhile, TPB management maintained that “the winners of the raffle were drawn at random.” Officials also said that they chose to give cash prizes to help with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the weakening of the peso’s purchasing power. TPB gave assurances that it would not include cash prizes as part of its raffle in the future.

COA has since asked the special disbursing officer (SDO) and head of the TPB’s finance department (FD) to show documents detailing the selection mechanics for the raffle winners. The agency was also asked to provide the legal basis for the grant of the cash prizes.

“Despite the issuance of the [audit query memorandum], the SDO, and OIC, FD could not submit proof that the winners were fairly selected and not pre-selected,” the audit team said.

The expenses – amounting to P510,000 for the cash prizes and P113,563.30 for other in-kind prizes – were charged against the Special Account to General Fund, which is where the TPB gets its corporate budget. It’s also what the TPB uses for its projects promoting local tourism. – Rappler.com