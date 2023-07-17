Radyo 630 launches whole-day programming

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Veteran Filipino broadcaster Noli de Castro returns to free radio on July 10, 2023 via Radyo 630, after an absence of three years due to the shutdown on May 5, 2020 of of ABS-CBN's DZMM 630.

MANILA, Philippines – After 17 days of mornings-only programs, DWPM Radyo 630 had a nearly whole-day programming on Monday, July 17, with ABS-CBN anchors, reporters and former DZMM TeleRadyo talents filling up the afternoon to evening slots.

ABS-CBN sports news anchor Migs Bustos hosts Share Ko Lang, a program on “inspiring and trending” stories from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Bustos recently joined TV Patrol anchor Karen Davila in the revived entrepreneurship show, My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!, on ABS-CBN platforms.

From 2 pm to 3:30 pm, a free legal advice show, Hello Attorney, airs with lawyer Noel del Prado and ABS-CBN reporter Lyza Aquino.

Del Prado used to host, Usapang de Campanilla, a nightly free legal advice show on DZMM TeleRadyo, from 2016 to 2020. He was also a volunteer lawyer of ABS-CBN’s Foundation’s child rescue program, Bantay Bata 163.

Hello Attorney competes at around the same time with GMA Network Incorporated’s AM radio station DZBB 594’s free legal advice program, SOS: Service on the Spot, with Atty. Rowie Daroy and DZBB anchor Kathy San Gabriel.

On FM radio and Cignal TV’s digital channel, One PH, Senator Raffy Tulfo’s public service show, Wanted Sa Radyo, is from 2 pm to 4 pm. This show, which delivers so-called “swift [Tulfo] justice,” helped the broadcast journalist win a seat in the Senate race in the 2022 elections, where he placed third while running as an independent.

The KarTon tandem of ABS-CBN anchors Karmina Constantino and Tony Velasquez moves from the morning to the afternoon with Isyu Spotted, from 4 pm to 5 pm, from Mondays to Fridays. They used to anchor, On the Spot (OTS), on TeleRadyo, from 9 am to 10:30 am.

Peter Musngi, also known as the voice of ABS-CBN, returns to the afternoon with ABS-CBN news anchor, Rica Lazo, on Pasada from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

ABS-CBN’s chief of reporters, Jeff Canoy, caps Radyo 630’s whole-day programming with Amy Perez at 8 pm on Kasalo.

Radyo 630, with the call sign, DWPM, is a joint project between House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s Prime Media Holdings Incorporated and ABS-CBN Corporation that revives TeleRadyo on free radio. The Lopez-led company shut down TeleRadyo, which had only been on digital platforms and on cable television, on June 29, citing financial losses. In Radyo 630, ABS-CBN provides the content while Prime Media is in charge of broadcasting.

Radyo 630 went on a soft launch for two weeks, from June 30 to July 16, with half-day programming from 6 am to 12:30 pm, and the hook-up of ABS-CBN’s flagship news program, TV Patrol, from 6:30 pm to 8 pm on 630 kilohertz (kHz) on the AM band. It started its YouTube streaming on July 3, opting to start from scratch than build on DZMM TeleRadyo’s social media accounts. As of July 17, it had 19,000 followers on Facebook, which means an average of 1,000 plus additional followers daily.

Veteran broadcaster Noli de Castro leads the radio talents on the news channel comprised mostly of ABS-CBN veteran reporters and news anchors.

Aside from free radio, Radyo 630, is also on cable television (SkyCable and other cable providers in the Philippines), YouTube, ABS-CBN’s international cable service The Filipino Channel, and its streaming service, iWantTFC.

According to GMA, DZBB 594 kHZ was the Philippines’ number one radio station in June 2023 with a share of 31.1%, followed by Manila Broadcasting Company’s DZRH 666 with 28.5%. In third place was Iglesia Ni Cristo’s DZEC Radyo Agila 1062 with a 13.5% share, followed by the Catholic Church’s radio station, Radyo Veritas 846, with a share of 7.5%. This is based on AGB Nielsen Philippines’ monthly Mega Manila Radio Audience Measurement.

Prior to the closure of TeleRadyo, the Reuters Institute’s Digital News Report 2023 had ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo and GMA’s Radyo DZBB as the leading stations with a 13% share each in weekly use. Among the respondents in the study’s survey, 7% said they listened to TeleRadyo at least three days a week, the same as Radyo DZBB. Manila Broadcasting Company’s DZRH was third with a 10% share, and 5% listened to DZRH at least three days a week.

More than three years after it lost its free-to-air channels, key ABS-CBN shows are now on free tv and radio, in addition to digital platforms. Its prime time teleseryes are on tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan’s TV5 and televangelist Eddie Villanueva’s A2Z.

Its noon variety show, It’s Showtime, is on GMA’s free tv channel, GTV. Its flagship news program TV Patrol airs on A2Z and can be heard on Radyo 630.– Rappler.com

(Disclosure: The author is former editor-in-chief of ABS-CBN’s general news website, news.abs-cbn.com)