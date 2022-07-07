Early start of sugar milling season to ease tight supply, inflation

HARVEST. Sugar industry leaders hope an early start to this year's harvest and milling season could alleviate the country's tight domestic sugar situation.

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Two major sugar refineries have advanced the start of milling a month earlier – from September to August – to help ease the tight supply situation, Negros Occidental Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer announced on Wednesday, July 6.

In a text exchange with Rappler, the vice governor said that “so far, Universal Robina Corporation-Central Azucarera de la Carlota (URC-CAC) and Victorias Milling Company (VMC) have signified they will be ready to open by August 15.”

David Alba, general manager of the Asociacion de Agricultores de La Carlota y Pontevedra (AALCPI), said the Binalbagan Isabela Sugar Company (BISCOM) is also willing to reopen and mill early once raw sugar is available.

Ferrer proposed the move following the 17% drop in sugar production in crop year 2021-2022.

“We will continue to get in touch with all other mills to start earlier than usual because of the tightness in the supply situation,” he said.

The Sugar Regulatory Administration’s June 26 update on sugar supply and demand showed total production since September 1, 2021 at 1.8 million metric tons (MT) or 35.8 million 50-kilo bags (LKG).

This is 16.06% lower than the 2.13 million MT or 42.7 million LKG produced from September 1, 2020 to June 27, 2021.

Ferrer also acknowledged, however, that early milling would “affect the full potential of sugar extraction from canes,” translating to some income loss for sugar planters.

“Still, we have no choice under the circumstances,” he stressed. “There is a big drop of 17% in the national sugar production for crop year 2021-2022. And there is also a need to address high inflation.”

No sugar shortage yet

Ferrer clarified that the move is preemptive and there is no sugar shortage yet.

“At this stage, none yet,” he replied in a mix of English and Hligaynon to a question by Rappler, but also said that “by next month (August), we may find the sugar mills’ warehouses almost empty.”

The vice governor said on June 28 that reports of low sugar stocks due to hoarding, “is an allegation that needs to be verified first.”

Ferrer said the country’s average monthly consumption of sugar is 200,000 metric tons or 4 million bags, based on SRA data.

That is the benchline sugar producers will try to meet to avoid a new round of importation orders that could drive down sugar prices at the peak of the milling season.

During the Duterte administration, sugarcane planters associations and the SRA tangled for months and faced each other in court over controversial sugar import orders.

Farmers claimed that the SRA’s February 4 order, covering 200,000 MT of standard and bottler’s grade refined sugar, caused a 10% drop in sugar mill prices within days of publication.

“SRA released SO3 (Sugar Order 3) knowing that we are at the peak of the milling season and this led to the drop of prices,” said Roberto Cuenca, head of the AALCPI, the country’s largest sugar federation with over 10,000 mostly small planter-members.

While the SRA exempted Negros Occidental from its order following a court injunction, it allowed importation elsewhere in the country.

On May 23, Himamaylan Regional Trial Court judge Walter Zorilla initiated indirect contempt proceedings against SRA Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica. – Rappler.com