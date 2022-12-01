EDSA Carousel Libreng Sakay program starts 24/7 operations

EDSA BUSWAY. Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista Jr and LTFRB Chair Cheloy Garafil, led the inauguration of the Roxas Blvd and Taft Busway Station in Pasay City on August 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Starting Thursday, December 1, the EDSA Busway Libreng Sakay program will run for 24 hours a day until December 31.

Under the Board Resolution 173 and 176, 100 public utility buses (PUBs) will operate in the EDSA Busway for extended hours, from 11:01 pm until 3:59 am.

Additionally, 650 PUBs will run from 4 am until 11 pm, which corresponds to three round trips or six single trips from the Monumento station to the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

This is to accommodate more commuters as extended mall hours also kick in starting November 14, 2022 to January 6, 2023, from 11 AM – 11 PM.

The decision followed the expected increase in commuters due to extended mall hours this Christmas season. The extended mall hours of 11 am to 11 pm have been in place since November 14, 2022 and are set to end on January 6, 2023.

Southbound EDSA Busway commuters are also advised that the Ayala stop has relocated to a new terminal inside One Ayala building. Buses previously stopped at the curbside of EDSA. The new station, located at the corner of EDSA and Ayala Avenue, is equipped with three bays that can accommodate nine buses each simultaneously. (READ: New EDSA Ayala bus terminal opens ahead of holiday rush)

The Libreng Sakay program was first implemented on November 2020 under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act and was approved for extension until December 31, 2022 by President Marcos. – Rappler.com