Enrique Razon’s Bloomberry to invest in Dennis Uy’s Cebu, Clark casinos

Enrique Razon Jr. is set to invest in Dennis Uy's Emerald Bay Resort Hotel and Casino in Cebu and The Base Resort Hotel and Casino in Clark, Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines – Dennis Uy’s PH Travel and Leisure Holdings Corporation (PHTLC) and Enrique Razon Jr.’s Bloomberry Resorts signed a term sheet for the latter’s investments in projects in Cebu province and Clark, Pampanga.

In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, May 11, PH Resorts, the parent company of PHTLC, said Bloomberry is investing in Emerald Bay Resort Hotel and Casino in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, as well as Clark Grand Leisure Corporation, which is developing The Base Resort Hotel and Casino in Clark.

The amount of the transaction and creditors’ details were not disclosed by either party.

“Certain terms and conditions of the transaction, including the method of payment and timing of closing, are still to be finalized,” PH Resorts and Bloomberry said.

Bloomberry is the owner and operator of Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City.

PH Resorts is the holding company for the gaming and hospitality arm of Uy’s Udenna Group. Other than the developments in Cebu and Clark, it is also the owner of the Donatela Resort and Sanctuary in Panglao, Bohol.

Shares of Bloomberry went up as high as 8.2%, while PH Resorts saw an 18% jump intraday before losing 5% at the close. – Rappler.com