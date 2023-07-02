Marcos approves Philippines’ innovation agenda blueprint

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approves the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document, which outlines how the Philippines can achieve a pervasive culture of innovation driven by market demands

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has given the green light to a national blueprint which aims to enhance innovation in governance and foster a culture of innovation driven by market demands.

At the fifth National Innovation Council (NIC) meeting on Friday, June 30, Marcos, as NIC chair, approved the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) 2023-2032, a comprehensive plan which aims to enhance innovation governance and establish a thriving innovation ecosystem in the country.

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, also the vice chair of the NIC, emphasized that establishing a dynamic innovation ecosystem is among the six cross-cutting strategies outlined in Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028.

Balisacan explained, “Chapter 8 of the PDP elaborates on this strategy by outlining its role in the continuum of research and development, innovation, technology adoption, and commercialization.”

The said meeting also resulted in the approval of the NIC official logo, authorization of the grant of per diem to the NIC executive members, ratification of the special power of attorney, as well as an update on the ways forward on the implementation of Section 23 of the Philippine Innovation Act (PIA), and the proposed additional plantilla positions in the NIC secretariat.

The NIASD defines a dynamic innovation ecosystem as one that nurtures a pervasive culture of innovation driven by market demands. It encourages collaboration through effective and reliable platforms and provides innovators with the necessary resources and facilities to transform their ideas into innovative products and services. It also facilitates connections between innovators and potential investors and funders.

All these programs are made possible through NIC’s Innovation Fund. This fund, from which grants are issued, is administered by the NIC which screens and approves qualified proposals.

Before the 5th NIC meeting, its executive members – among them Ria Liza Canlas, Mark Sultan Gersava, Monchito Ibrahim, and Earl Martin Valencia – took their oath.

Comprising 25 members, the NIC serves as a policy advisory body consisting of 16 department secretaries and seven executive members from the private sector. – Rappler.com