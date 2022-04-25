Fila Philippines CEO Cris Albert dies

Cris Albert started as a Fila Philippines marketing manager in 1992 then went on to lead the company in 2007

MANILA, Philippines – Fila Philippines president and chief executive officer Cris Albert died on Saturday, April 23, the company said in a Facebook post on Monday, April 25.

The cause of death was not mentioned, but Fila Philippines described it as an “untimely passing.”

“Her family appeals to everyone to respect their privacy as they grieve in this time of immense loss,” the company said.

The Abad Santos and Albert families said details of the businesswoman’s wake will be shared soon.

The Straits Times reported that Albert was found lifeless at The Fullerton Bay Hotel in Singapore, and that “the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the incident” at about 1:05 am on Saturday.

The businesswoman, whose full name is Maricris Abad Santos Albert, started as a Fila marketing manager in 1992 then went on to become president in 2007. She also managed Athletes Gym & Dive and founded MA Holdings.

Albert grew up immersed in the fashion industry and did some print and TV ads.

She had a marketing degree from Assumption College in Makati City and took postgraduate studies at French business school INSEAD.

Under her leadership, Isport Life, the sole distributor and licensee of Fila products in the Philippines, grew to 320 department and retail stores and saw an average growth of 22.6% in the last five years, according to Fila Philippines’ website. – Rappler.com