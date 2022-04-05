Betty Ang, Grace and Dennis Anthony Uy land on Forbes’ global richest list

Manny Villar is still the Philippines' richest. His estimated net worth of $8.3 billion makes him the 263rd richest in the world.

MANILA, Philippines – Monde Nissin president Betty Ang and Converge ICT Solutions’ Grace and Dennis Anthony Uy are among the newcomers who landed on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list for 2022.

Ang’s net worth was estimated at $1.2 billion, placing her at the 2,324th spot out of 2,668. Monde Nissin’s $1.1-billion initial public offering in 2021, the Philippines’ largest IPO to date, propelled her to the list.

Meanwhile, the Converge power couple had a combined net worth of $2.2 billion, with Grace (2,324th like Ang with $1.2 billion) slightly edging out her husband Dennis (2,578th) by $200 million.

The Genomal brothers (2,578th), Nari, Ramesh, and Sunder, also made it to the list, each with a net worth of $1 billion. They get their wealth from Page Industries, the Philippine licensee for underwear maker Jockey and also the exclusive Indian licensee of swimwear brand Speedo.

Real estate tycoon and former politician Manny Villar remains the Philippines’ richest and ranks 263rd in the world with a net worth of $8.3 billion.

Here are all of the 20 Filipinos on the global list:

263 – Manny Villar, $8.3 billion

369 – Enrique Razon Jr., $6.7 billion

1,096 – Henry Sy Jr., $2.8 billion

1,096 – Andrew Tan, $2.8 billion

1,196 – Hans Sy, $2.6 billion

1,196 – Herbert Sy, $2.6 billion

1,292 – Harley Sy, $2.4 billion

1,292 – Teresita Sy-Coson, $2.4 billion

1,445 – Elizabeth Sy, $2.1 billion

1,513 – Ramon Ang, $2 billion

1,818 – Lance Gokongwei, $1.6 billion

2,190 – Tony Tan Caktiong, $1.3 billion

2,324 – Betty Ang, $1.2 billion

2,324 – Lucio Tan, $1.2 billion

2,324 – Grace Uy, $1.2 billion

2,578 – Nari Genomal, $1 billion

2,578 – Ramesh Genomal, $1 billion

2,578 – Sunder Genomal, $1 billion

2,578 – Roberto Ongpin, $1 billion

2,578 – Dennis Anthony Uy, $1 billion

There are 2,668 billionaires on the 2022 list, 87 fewer than a year ago. They have a collective net worth of $12.7 trillion, which is $400 billion less than in 2021.

Forbes found that over 1,000 billionaires grew richer than they were a year ago. To calculate net worths, Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 11, 2022.

The United States still has the most billionaires with 735. Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk topped the list for the first time with a net worth of $219 billion. He dislodged Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who slid to second with $171 billion.

The full list can be viewed here. – Rappler.com