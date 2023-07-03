Netizens slam, praise DDB Philippines, DOT over ‘Love The Philippines’ campaign

MANILA, Philippines – Following the launch of “Love The Philippines” tourism campaign, the marketing firm responsible for the slogan, DDB Philippines, faces renewed attention. This is in light of the video presentation released alongside the tagline, which includes stock footage from Thailand, Indonesia, and Dubai.
On Sunday, July 2, DDB Philippines issued a statement clarifying that the video presentation uploaded on social media was intended as a “mood video to excite internal stakeholders about the campaign.”
“While the use of stock footage in mood videos is standard practice in the industry, the use of foreign stock footage was an unfortunate oversight on our agency’s part. Proper screening and approval processes should have been strictly followed. The use of foreign stock footage in a campaign promoting the Philippines is highly inappropriate, and contradictory to the DOT’s objectives,” said DDB Philippines.
“It is important to note that the AVP was produced by DDB Philippines at its own expense, and no public funds were released or would be released, to fund the video,” DDB Philippines added.
The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced on Monday, July 3, that it would “start termination proceedings against its contract with DDB Philippines,” in line with the agency’s use of stock footage from other countries.
DDB Philippines and DOT have been criticized by a number of netizens outraged by what they perceive as a blatant mistake, and demanded accountability for it. (READ: Company behind ‘Love the Philippines’ stock footage fiasco apologizes)
Among the major concerns raised was the allocation of a P49-million budget for the fresh campaign.
A social media user couldn’t help but compare this with the amount spent for the creation of “It’s More Fun In The Philippines” in 2017.
Some individuals emphasized the perceived contradiction between the messaging conveyed by the slogan and the enduring reality experienced by Filipinos.
A user proposed that instead of coming up with a new slogan, what may be required is the appointment of a new tourism secretary.
Another netizen highlighted how the tourism campaign issue was bannered across various global media networks. “Congratulations Philippines, Department of Tourism you have conquered the world!” the user exclaimed.
According to some users, the DOT is seen as attempting to shift the responsibility to DDB Philippines and making excuses to shield themselves.
Several netizens highlighted the potential loophole in the process through which the video presentation could have passed, drawing attention to a possible oversight or flaw on the part of the DOT.
“Granted that DDB [Philippines] wrongfully used stock footage from other countries, the final approval comes from the Department of Tourism,” a user said.
A user criticized the government, perceiving the issue as an attempt to deceive Filipinos. The user questions what would have happened if they hadn’t been exposed.
Other users did not deem it necessary to change the former slogan “It’s More Fun In The Philippines,” as they found it effective in promoting the country’s tourism.
A social media user offered another perspective on how the messaging of the slogan could have been enhanced. “Maganda sanang concept ‘yung parang we are writing a love letter or postcard to the world,” he said. “We can’t wait to welcome you here, and then sign off with “Love, The Philippines,” he added.
(“Love, The Philippines” could’ve been a better slogan. It’s as if we were writing a love letter or a postcard to the world, saying “We can’t wait to welcome you here,” and then we sign off the slogan.)
Citing the late former tourism secretary Ramon Jimenez, a netizen expressed how the DOT could have arrived at the decision for the new slogan.
A netizen questioned the decision of DOT in seeking assistance from a different agency to accomplish the project. She suggested that the Philippines has an abundance of scenic spots that could be utilized for a more compelling production and slogan.
A social media user pointed out a “hugas kamay” (washing of hands) moment, emphasizing the contradictory statements made by DOT Secretary Christina Frasco and DDB Philippines.
A social media user observed similarities between the new campaign and Vice President Sara Duterte’s previous electoral campaign dubbed “Mahalin Natin Ang Pilipinas (Let’s love the Philippines),” prompting questions about the propriety of the slogan.
Another netizen put a spotlight on how the DOT shared this video of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ and media network SMNI, expressing approval of the new campaign.
On June 21, a YouTube channel associated with Quiboloy was taken down. (READ: Quiboloy YouTube channel terminated, triggered by game vlogger’s mention of FBI warrant)
Several individuals criticized the marketing firm and DOT for their apparent failure to conduct proper fact-checking before greenlighting the project.
Some users proposed alternative approaches that the DOT could have taken to develop the new slogan, suggesting that there were potentially better methods or strategies that could have been employed.
While some were dismayed over the controversial campaign, others embraced the excitement of having a fresh slogan for the country’s tourism.
Taking a more lighthearted approach, some individuals opted to use memes as a means of expressing their reactions.
Some netizens persisted in calling out the DOT and DDB Philippines, insisting that they assume complete accountability for what happened as demanded by some commenters.
– Rappler.com
