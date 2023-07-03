Netizens slam, praise DDB Philippines, DOT over ‘Love The Philippines’ campaign

DDB Philippines and the Department of Tourism face criticism from a number of netizens outraged by what they perceive as a blatant mistake on the use of stock footage, while other netizens praise the new slogan

MANILA, Philippines – Following the launch of “Love The Philippines” tourism campaign, the marketing firm responsible for the slogan, DDB Philippines, faces renewed attention. This is in light of the video presentation released alongside the tagline, which includes stock footage from Thailand, Indonesia, and Dubai.

On Sunday, July 2, DDB Philippines issued a statement clarifying that the video presentation uploaded on social media was intended as a “mood video to excite internal stakeholders about the campaign.”

“While the use of stock footage in mood videos is standard practice in the industry, the use of foreign stock footage was an unfortunate oversight on our agency’s part. Proper screening and approval processes should have been strictly followed. The use of foreign stock footage in a campaign promoting the Philippines is highly inappropriate, and contradictory to the DOT’s objectives,” said DDB Philippines.

“It is important to note that the AVP was produced by DDB Philippines at its own expense, and no public funds were released or would be released, to fund the video,” DDB Philippines added.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced on Monday, July 3, that it would “start termination proceedings against its contract with DDB Philippines,” in line with the agency’s use of stock footage from other countries.

JUST IN: DOT to start termination proceedings against its contract with DDB Philippines for the advertising agency's use of stock videos from other countries in the "Love the Philippines" campaign. | via @RalfRivas pic.twitter.com/7te2JGK3ax — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) July 3, 2023

DDB Philippines and DOT have been criticized by a number of netizens outraged by what they perceive as a blatant mistake, and demanded accountability for it. (READ: Company behind ‘Love the Philippines’ stock footage fiasco apologizes)

Among the major concerns raised was the allocation of a P49-million budget for the fresh campaign.

A social media user couldn’t help but compare this with the amount spent for the creation of “It’s More Fun In The Philippines” in 2017.

"Love The Philippines" was created by DDB Philippines for P50 million. BBDO Guerrero created "It's More Fun in the Philippines" for P5.6 million. https://t.co/uM5LNh5jz8 — ✨️Solgen Heussaff✨️ (@noelledeg) June 28, 2023

so apparently some of the places highlighted on DOT's newest tourism campaign video, Love the Philippines, weren't shot in the Philippines and were only stolen from a website called Storyblocks. It's so horrific how they had such a massive 49M budget and still robbed footage! 🤢 pic.twitter.com/9yoQZxqQUE — leo 🪐 | speak now tv 7/7 (@toleorateit) July 1, 2023

Some individuals emphasized the perceived contradiction between the messaging conveyed by the slogan and the enduring reality experienced by Filipinos.

How timely that the new DOT slogan wants us and foreigners to love the Philippines but the Philippines can't even love its own people: bias against queer people, unlivable wages, killings in broad daylight, lack of investments on education and health.



Teach us how to love the PH — Amber 🦋🌸 #SOGIEEqualityNow (@geeyanii) June 30, 2023

“Love the Philippines”



IN THIS ECONOMY??????? — ezrawr (@ezra_mane) June 28, 2023

The recent fiasco with DOTs campaign video highlights what I have been saying.



The slogan itself cannot do shite to improve our tourism competitiveness.



Infrastructure and services are the ones needing improvement. Heck, we cannot even do ads right.



Fix those first. — Allan Jacob (@allanjacob_mt) July 1, 2023

Kahit ano pang slogan that DOT comes up with, lahat yan will be a hard pill to swallow becoz this country has become the worst version of itself in every aspect — Nix (@macronikki) June 29, 2023

Appreciate the new slogan of DOT but the DOTr should do a better job in improving our airports especially the issues on cancelled and rescheduled flights. — Laurence Is. (@amIBabaylan21) June 29, 2023

A user proposed that instead of coming up with a new slogan, what may be required is the appointment of a new tourism secretary.

Maybe it's time for a new DOT Secretary instead of a new slogan. — Enrico Patiga Villanueva (@EnricoPatiga) July 2, 2023

Another netizen highlighted how the tourism campaign issue was bannered across various global media networks. “Congratulations Philippines, Department of Tourism you have conquered the world!” the user exclaimed.

Geo News, a Pakistani news Channel and BBC bannered in their respective websites the tourism slogan/video fiasco. Congrats Philippines DOT you have conquered the world! 🙃 pic.twitter.com/issxlTivHv — DeusExMachina (@DeusXMachina14) July 2, 2023

According to some users, the DOT is seen as attempting to shift the responsibility to DDB Philippines and making excuses to shield themselves.

DBB GROUP PHILS., the ad agency that DoT contracted to launch the "Love The Philippines" slogan said it's a common practice in the industry to use locations outside the Philippines (Singapore, Dubai, etc.) to promote the Philippines! I don't know but that sounds kinda stupid! 🤔 — Rodolfo Medrano (@ruminarist) July 2, 2023

No way that the DOT can wash its hands off the “Love The Philippines” Ad Scam.



DOT just threw DDB agency under the bus or “put all blame” to the agency; but does that mean DOT secretary, Maria Esperanza Christina Garcia Frasco is already off the hook?https://t.co/2LdRembHQR — SyLicoNgaAko 私はリコです (@SyLicoNgaAko) July 2, 2023

So many questions:

-DOT hosted the event. Was there no due diligence to see the video first before playing it to the public?



-DOT said DDB produced the video at its own expense. Where did the P49-M, which was supposedly the budget for the campaign, go? https://t.co/VJ24IbqTFC — Prinz Magtulis 프린즈 (@prinzmagtulis) July 2, 2023

Lol throwing DDB under the bus 😂

The only way this is DDBs fault is if they explicitly didn’t tell the DOT that stock footage was used.



Also with that massive budget why are they even using stock footage?



Meanwhile I’ll just sit here laughing at this shit show. https://t.co/kEzRQbUZCM — Carlo Casas (@carlocasas) July 2, 2023

Oh wow so walang mali si DOT dito? Ahensya lang may sala? Legit Q, ahensya ba usually nagmamange din ng soc med pages ng client? Or depende pa sa kontrata?



Slogan's still ugly tho. https://t.co/9ELfeoovcF — also bibongtsubibo in IG/tumblr (@bibongtsubibo) July 2, 2023

Several netizens highlighted the potential loophole in the process through which the video presentation could have passed, drawing attention to a possible oversight or flaw on the part of the DOT.

“Granted that DDB [Philippines] wrongfully used stock footage from other countries, the final approval comes from the Department of Tourism,” a user said.

This should not have happened. Granted that DDB wrongfully used stock footage from other countries, the final approval comes from the DOT. Someone from the Department should have caught it and called DDB out on it. Sloppy. https://t.co/YgjYH51lBb — Jojo Clemente (@jclem3) July 1, 2023

A user criticized the government, perceiving the issue as an attempt to deceive Filipinos. The user questions what would have happened if they hadn’t been exposed.

Sorry but why was it even attempted in the 1st place?



Imagine, a major budget was used and they tried to fool not only locals, but foreigners?



If they didn't get caught, what then?



Why are Filipinos not enraged that a govt agency tried to fool us all?https://t.co/L1AmLPG9Rh — E.FTIII 🎗️🌷🇵🇭 🕯️ (@IiiEngr) July 2, 2023

"DDB repeatedly assured the DOT that the originality and ownership of all materials are in order"



obviously, binili ang stock footage dahil kungdi may watermark



pero hindi naman sa pinas ang mga binili. susme! — cinecinecine30 (@cinecinecine30) July 1, 2023

Other users did not deem it necessary to change the former slogan “It’s More Fun In The Philippines,” as they found it effective in promoting the country’s tourism.

It's so… underwhelming. Why do we always need to change slogans every time a new administration takes over? "It's More Fun In The Philippines" worked already. Malaysia's been using "Malaysia Truly Asia" for DECADES and it still is an effective and catchy slogan. Istg, DoT. https://t.co/Wqu0JCEiSx — Launch 🛸 (@derLanzsknecht) June 27, 2023

DOT,



There was Wow Philippines and It’s more fun in the Philippines. You didn’t need to create a new slogan.



Love,

The Philippines https://t.co/djCakyMTSp — Mic Mercado (@micvindelmer) June 27, 2023

“Truly Asia” has been 🇲🇾’s tourism slogan since ’99, when Mahathir was PM. Five PM’s later, it’s still unchanged.



Continuing effective branding should be the main concern of DOT ad heads. But I guess that’s impossible in a country where credit-grabbing is the name of the game. — Miguel Enriquez (he/him) (@EnriquezJMG) June 27, 2023

When a slogan is catchy, vibrant, and FUN.



YOU KEEP IT.



It’s More Fun in The Philippines > Love the Philippines https://t.co/atRGbQZ16z pic.twitter.com/VYpcZ6pGC9 — Doc with a Heart (Gorz) (@DocGorz) June 27, 2023

Nakailang palit na ba ng slogan? Wow Philippines, It’s More Fun in the Philippines, tapos Love the Philippines.



Samantala iyong mga kapitbahay natin hindi nagpapalit. Wala sa slogan iyan. Our tourism infrastructure is not as accommodating as Malaysia, Thailand, etc. https://t.co/MFATSOGPH0 — Jecon Dreisbach (@jecondraysbak) June 27, 2023

God, I hope the DOT does come up with a good campaign for "Love the Philippines", because these long essay explainers ain't it.



The previous campaign worked damn well.



It enticed. It intrigued. It's clever.



It makes you WANT to ask why it's more fun in the 🇵🇭, to fall in love pic.twitter.com/t6paaXyr8c — Kris_P (@Kris_404_p) July 1, 2023

A social media user offered another perspective on how the messaging of the slogan could have been enhanced. “Maganda sanang concept ‘yung parang we are writing a love letter or postcard to the world,” he said. “We can’t wait to welcome you here, and then sign off with “Love, The Philippines,” he added.

(“Love, The Philippines” could’ve been a better slogan. It’s as if we were writing a love letter or a postcard to the world, saying “We can’t wait to welcome you here,” and then we sign off the slogan.)

Maganda sanang concept yung parang we are writing a love letter/postcard to the world, like "we can't wait to welcome you here," and then sign off with "Love, The Philippines." May concept na agad, and love letters/postcards have an old school nostalgic vibe. — ryan balisacan (@ryanbalisacan) June 28, 2023

“love, the philippines” would have been great. “love the philippines” just sounds needy. — regina (@EnJillRaz) June 27, 2023

Citing the late former tourism secretary Ramon Jimenez, a netizen expressed how the DOT could have arrived at the decision for the new slogan.

Sabi ng yumaong Sec. Mon Jimenez, the greatest DOT secretary ever, ang slogan di mo na kailangan i explain gets na agad ng mga tao agad dapat and it should answer the question "Why should I go to the Philippines?"



Wala kayong itinama jusko nakakadiri tong ouput na to. — Mike (@MIKErobacterial) June 27, 2023

A netizen questioned the decision of DOT in seeking assistance from a different agency to accomplish the project. She suggested that the Philippines has an abundance of scenic spots that could be utilized for a more compelling production and slogan.

Kaya pala ₱49 million ang nagasta sa Love the Philippines, pinagawa pa ito sa iba. Hindi ba kayang ng mismong DOT ang trabaho? Hindi ba nila kayang kumuha ng scenic spots sa Pilipinas at umisip ng slogan? — ellensicat (@ellensicat) July 2, 2023

The DoT’s incompetence in rolling out a new slogan for the country is in full view. #ItsStillMoreFunInThePhilippines — JR Santiago (@oslecjunior) July 2, 2023

DAHIL NAKAW LANG PALA ANG SLOGAN NG DOT, BABAGUHIN NA LANG.



PARA ORIGINAL,



THOU SHALL NOT STEAL

THE PHILIPPINES. https://t.co/KTUUNoGhzS — Storymaker (@T4rgetL0cked) July 2, 2023

A social media user pointed out a “hugas kamay” (washing of hands) moment, emphasizing the contradictory statements made by DOT Secretary Christina Frasco and DDB Philippines.

HUGAS KAMAY moment.



DOT Sec Christina Frasco earlier said that the DOT spent ₱49 million for the campaign and slogan. -CNN



VERSUS:



"While no public funds have been paid for the AVP in question as this particular component of the launch was released on the account of DDB…” https://t.co/qhjdfbFalu — SyLicoNgaAko 私はリコです (@SyLicoNgaAko) July 1, 2023

A social media user observed similarities between the new campaign and Vice President Sara Duterte’s previous electoral campaign dubbed “Mahalin Natin Ang Pilipinas (Let’s love the Philippines),” prompting questions about the propriety of the slogan.

Isn't "Love the Philippines" basically the English version of Sara Duterte's election campaign slogan?



Like, is the new DOT slogan simply a vehicle for the Sara Duterte's 2028 presidential campaign, kahit di naman siya DOT Secretary?#Halalan2028 https://t.co/KnNLRYKvUl pic.twitter.com/13BpNva6wZ — Detective Mask 名探偵マスク (@DetectiveMask) June 27, 2023

Another netizen put a spotlight on how the DOT shared this video of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ and media network SMNI, expressing approval of the new campaign.

On June 21, a YouTube channel associated with Quiboloy was taken down. (READ: Quiboloy YouTube channel terminated, triggered by game vlogger’s mention of FBI warrant)

Checked the official DOT Facebook Page. Legit! They really shared this! Nakakaloka! Kumusta naman ang paghahanap ng affirmation sa bagong tourism campaign slogan mula sa isa sa mga most wanted ng FBI for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, etc? pic.twitter.com/H5BD02EGY8 — Mamshie Jeff Crisostomo (@jeffcrisostomo) July 3, 2023

Several individuals criticized the marketing firm and DOT for their apparent failure to conduct proper fact-checking before greenlighting the project.

Some users proposed alternative approaches that the DOT could have taken to develop the new slogan, suggesting that there were potentially better methods or strategies that could have been employed.

While some were dismayed over the controversial campaign, others embraced the excitement of having a fresh slogan for the country’s tourism.

Love the fun, love the adventure, love the flavors, love the colors, love the rush, love the moments, love the culture, love the heritage, love the sounds, love the feeling, love the experience, love the friendships, love the SMILES, LOVE THE PHILIPPINES ❤️🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/1x03iL6dyc — dimps❤️💚 🇵🇭 (@Sultress2022) June 28, 2023

Marami akong nakakausap na NASA ibang bansa, tinatanong ko sila kung ayaw ba nilang mag stay for good sa PINAS, marami sa kanila, choice na nilang doon na hanggang sa huling hininga nila, basta ako LOVE THE PHILIPPINES ❤️ sa pinas pinanganak, sa pinas mamatay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CktqdndDAG — dimps❤️💚 🇵🇭 (@Sultress2022) June 27, 2023

For those people visited the country specially tourist, if they find Philippines appealing to them because of friendly and hospitable locals, good foods, beautiful sceneries, etc. They will say "Love The Philippines", i will visit again or i want to stay here. — Wilbvzs⁷ (@wilbvzs) June 28, 2023

You know how we sometimes say, "I love ____" by omitting the "I"?



Like, "Loved it!" or "Love you" or "Love their lasagna". The video shows it exactly! I find the new slogan versatile enough, actually.



As to me, the slogan is never a deciding factor to visit a country. I don't… — Thea Tan (@theadtan) June 28, 2023

Taking a more lighthearted approach, some individuals opted to use memes as a means of expressing their reactions.

"Love the Philippines"



Ph: Pick me, choose me, love me pic.twitter.com/Ub7P3m3URN — pag may tiyaga may (@porknielaga) June 28, 2023

Brainstorming "Love the Philippines" with GPT-4. pic.twitter.com/OMFGMzJpy9 — JC Punongbayan, PhD (@jcpunongbayan) June 28, 2023

i said LOVE THE PHILIPPINES pic.twitter.com/EFJZYGmCCG — miggy chavez 👁️ (@mggykills) July 2, 2023

Some netizens persisted in calling out the DOT and DDB Philippines, insisting that they assume complete accountability for what happened as demanded by some commenters.

– Rappler.com