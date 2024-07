This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rappler speaks with Visa to understand how overseas remittances are going digital and what pain points still need to be solved

MANILA, Philippines – In 2023, overseas Filipinos remitted the highest-ever amount back to the Philippines, totaling $37.2 billion for the year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The Philippines ranks as the fourth biggest remittance-receiving nation in the world, behind India, Mexico, and China, according to Visa. In fact, the Philippine market alone accounts for more than 60% of all inbound remittance transaction volumes in the entire Asia Pacific region. After all, about 12 million Filipinos – roughly 10% of the country’s population – live or work abroad.

So how does all that money move to the Philippines? These days, it’s mostly happening behind screens.

“The future is already here, and it’s digital,” Jeffrey Navarro, Visa country manager for the Philippines, said in a briefing on July 24.

According to Visa’s 2024 Digital Remittances Adoption Report, 75% of remittances sent and received are already done through digital apps, a departure from how money used to move before. Navarro defines a remittance digital app as “generally any platform allowing electronic money transfers.” This statistic also includes direct bank transfers, covering any electronic transfer via online or mobile banking.

“Prior to COVID, it’s more common that remittances are sent and actually being received here in the Philippines by visiting a physical location,” Navarro said. “What we’ve seen during COVID is the rise of sending to bank accounts and then more recently, sending also to digital wallets.”

Traditionally, brick-and-mortar remittance centers facilitated this movement of money. Family members of overseas Filipinos had to wait in line at a physical “pera padala” branch before they could actually claim the cash.

These days, digital apps have made the process more convenient, more cost-effective, and much faster. Popular apps like PayPal, Wise, Xoom, Moneygram, and even banks with their own mobile apps have allowed money to move across continents in real time.

Tech-savvy Filipinos have also been turning to cryptocurrencies as an alternative remittance option outside of banks and traditional channels. (READ: [Finterest] What is cryptocurrency, and what’s with the hype?)

Even the Philippines’ central bank has been pushing for this shift to digital. On the payments front, the BSP reported that the country has now hit its target of digitalizing 50% of its retail payments. In terms of both transaction volume and value, the latest e-payments measurement showed that the share of monthly digital payments to total transactions crossed the halfway mark in 2023.

“When overseas Filipinos conveniently send remittances at faster and cheaper rates; when businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises, accept e-payments and transact with suppliers and billers digitally; and when every Juan and Maria’s preferred mode of payment is digital — these represent the fulfillment of BSP’s vision of a safe, efficient, reliable, and inclusive payment system,” BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said in a press release on July 23.

So does this mean that physical “pera padala” centers face a slow, inevitable death? Navarro thinks they still have their own place.

“Traditional remittance centers remain pivotal, but there’s a growing shift towards digital means for money transfers. Location-based channels, however, hold value, particularly where internet access is limited or for those favoring in-person transactions. The landscape now sees both physical and digital services coexisting to cater to varied customer preferences,” he told Rappler.

High costs remain a barrier

And while more money is moving than ever before, there are still barriers that the Philippines needs to address. According to Visa’s study, major pain pointsin remittances include high fees, inconvenient or lengthy processing, and the need to go to a physical location.

Digital money movement methods can take care of the last barrier, but when it comes to lowering fees and improving processes, a lot of work still needs to be done.

“Year-on-year, we know that regulators and governments and industries have an intent of trying to find ways collectively with us and everyone else on how this cost can be reduced,” Navarro said. “If the industry moves towards more digital, then we can see more progress also on the cost side and the pricing side.”

Data from the World Bank has shown that remittances through manual means is higher in terms of cost as a percentage of the principal compared to pure digital channels, which is much lower, according to the Visa country manager.

However, digital methods also come with their own costs. Chavi Jafa, Visa senior vice president and head of commercial and money movement solutions for Asia Pacific, said the financial industry has to pour investments into cybersecurity to combat the high level of fraud that comes with digital solutions, which becomes one factor in driving up costs.

“To be able to provide the movement of money safely, there is a certain investment that has to be made, which makes up some aspect of that cost that we are talking about,” Jafa said during the briefing.

Another big portion of what drives cost is competition in the market. Navarro highlighted how money movement solutions in Singapore, which has established itself as a global financial hub, have “really low” costs, especially when compared to other markets.

“Ultimately, it’s the decision of the one offering that service to the consumer on what that cost should be. It’s not something that they can abuse because of higher competition in the market,” Navarro said. – Rappler.com