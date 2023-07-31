Gov’t grants P30-billion tax perks to 25 projects

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno says the government granted tax incentives as these projects are set to generate thousands of jobs for Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines – The Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) under the Marcos administration granted tax perks worth close to P30 billion to 25 projects in a bid to attract more investments.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said that the FIRB granted tax incentives to companies that had cumulatively invested P287.9 billion. These companies are expected to generate around 24,617 jobs in telecommunications, data centers, manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism, hospitals, mass housing, energy, and business process outsourcing.

Unilever Philippines was granted the largest tax incentive worth P9.4 billion for its manufacturing plant in General Trias, Cavite. The project, with an investment capital of P4.8 billion, will enjoy six years of income tax holidays, five years of enhanced deductions, and 11 years of duty exemption on importation.

Century Summit Carrier got P2.3 billion worth of incentives for its energy projects across Metro Manila and nearby provinces. Their projects, with initial capital of P7.6 billion, will get four years of income tax holidays, five years of enhanced deductions, and nine years of duty exemption on importation.

Other companies that got tax perks over P1 billion are Sumi North-Philippines Wiring Systems Corporation (P1.8 billion), Enovate Motors (P1.7 billion), Century Peak Energy Corporation (P1.6 billion), LBS Digital Infrastructure Corporation (P1.4 billion), Evolution Data Centers Philippines (P1.3 billion), Unity Digital Infrastructure Incorporated (P1.1 billion), and ING Business Shared Services BV Branch Office (P1.1 billion).

Century Summit Carrier is the project that is estimated to generate the most jobs at 10,023. Other top-generating projects are Shin-Etsu Magnetic Philippines (3,935 jobs), Sumi-North Philippines Wiring Systems (3,287 jobs), ING Business Shared Services (2,971 jobs), and Asia Pacific Medical Center-IloIlo (830 jobs).

The FIRB is the interagency government body that grants tax incentives to registered business enterprises. Part of its mandate is to implement the tax rationalization under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises or CREATE law, a tax reform measure passed under the Duterte administration. – Rappler.com