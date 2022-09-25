Canceled flights due to Super Typhoon Karding: September 25

Here is a list of canceled flights in the Philippines for September 25. Please refresh this page for updates.

Here is a list of canceled flights in the Philippines for Sunday, September 25, as announced by the Manila International Airport Authority as of 2:20 pm:

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL)

KL 804 Manila-Amsterdam

CebGo (DG)

DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

AirSWIFT (T6)

T6 143 El Nido-Manila

T6 149 El Nido-Manila

T6 147 El Nido-Manila

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 1987/1988 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2147/2148 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

2P 2135/2136 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

2P 2137/2138 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

2P 2825 Manila-Davao

2P 2205/2206 Manila-Roxas-Manila

2P 2983/2984 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

2P 2787/2788 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

2P 2145/2146 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

2P 2966 Busuanga-Manila

2P 2964 Busuanga-Manila

2P 2958 Cotabato-Manila

2P 2050 Caticalan-Manila

2P 2976 Siargao-Manila

– Rappler.com