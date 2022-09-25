Canceled flights due to Super Typhoon Karding: September 25

Here is a list of canceled flights in the Philippines for September 25. Please refresh this page for updates.
Here is a list of canceled flights in the Philippines for Sunday, September 25, as announced by the Manila International Airport Authority as of 2:20 pm:
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL)
- KL 804 Manila-Amsterdam
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila
- DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila
AirSWIFT (T6)
- T6 143 El Nido-Manila
- T6 149 El Nido-Manila
- T6 147 El Nido-Manila
Philippine Airlines (PR)
- PR 1987/1988 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
PAL Express (2P)
- 2P 2147/2148 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- 2P 2135/2136 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
- 2P 2137/2138 Manila-Bacolod-Manila
- 2P 2825 Manila-Davao
- 2P 2205/2206 Manila-Roxas-Manila
- 2P 2983/2984 Manila-Tacloban-Manila
- 2P 2787/2788 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila
- 2P 2145/2146 Manila-Iloilo-Manila
- 2P 2966 Busuanga-Manila
- 2P 2964 Busuanga-Manila
- 2P 2958 Cotabato-Manila
- 2P 2050 Caticalan-Manila
- 2P 2976 Siargao-Manila
