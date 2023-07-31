PSEi rally soon? Foreign investors still in Wall Street over AI hype

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

First Metro Investment Corporation says now is the time to position trades while sentiment is still negative

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign investors are still in Wall Street, buying up technology stocks due to the hype brought about by artificial intelligence, while bearish sentiments continue in most Asian markets.

In a recent press briefing, First Metro Investment Corporation (FMIC) head of research Christina Ulang said that excitement over generative AI has pushed up the Nasdaq by 36% so far this year.

As for the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi), net foreign selling has dropped to $455 million or around P24 billion, while foreign ownership has dropped to 19%, its lowest since 2014’s high of 30%.

Trends, however, show that US stock markets are bound for a healthy correction.

For instance, Ulang explained that there is a strong correlation between the PSEi’s performance and the currency exchange rate.

“Every time the US dollar strengthens, it’s been negative for the PSEi. But now, we’re seeing the peso strengthening and to hold, even improving to 54 [against the dollar]… If and when the US enters a recession and the dollar further weakens… the dollar has actually gone down year-to-date and this is one tailwind for PSEi,” Ulang said.

She added that fundamentals also point to US corporations entering an earnings recession. Except for AI-related industries and companies that are linked to banks that are “too big to fail,” sectors are bound for some “useful correction,” according to Ulang.

“The second half of this year is really a buying opportunity to position for early 2024 where we will see a big shift,” she added.

Still cautious

For the debt market, Dan Camacho, FMIC executive vice president and investment banking group head, said that issuers continued to stay on the sidelines, with corporate bond issuances reaching just P71 billion in the first half of the year compared to 2022’s full-year figure of P327 billion.

Bond issuances have picked up during the second quarter, with frequent issuers like SM Prime, Ayala Land, and Robinsons Land, and SM Prime coming into the debt market.

For initial public offerings (IPOs), Camacho said that chances are slim that other companies will still pursue raising capital this way in 2023.

Recall that Ovialand has deferred its IPO due to challenging market conditions.

So far, only three companies have gone public this year, namely Upson International, Alternergy Holdings Corporation, and Repower Energy.

“For the rest of 2023, I think the chances are slim. Christmas is close, you only have until November… We’re looking forward to the comeback next year,” he said. – Rappler.com