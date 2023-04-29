Libreng sakay! Free LRT2, MRT3 rides for workers on May 1

LRT2. In this file photo, commuters flock to the LRT Line 2 Santolan Station in Pasig on January 22, 2021, as it reopens to the public after more than a year of repair due to the fire at one of the power rectifiers of the train system last October 2019.

MANILA, Philippines – To celebrate Labor Day, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT2) and Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) will offer free rides for workers on Monday, May 1.

Workers, however, can only avail themselves of the free rides during select hours. According to Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino, the rides are only free for workers from 7 am to 9 am, and from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquino said to get free rides, workers would need to present their company identification card (ID) or any government-issued ID. Workers aged 18 years old and above can avail themselves of the free rides, the transportation official added.

“We hope that this small gesture of ours will bring joy and ease to your day. We thank you for your continued efforts and contributions to our nation. Let us celebrate Labor Day with pride and gratitude for all workers in the Philippines,” she added.

According to the DOTr, the free rides were offered after Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma made a request to the transportation department “to pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of the hardworking Filipino workers across the country.”

“A significant number of job seekers and workers, who are daily commuters, are anticipated to attend and participate in Labor Day activities in the National Capital Region, as the main event site,” Laguesma said in his request.

“This gesture will not only ease the financial burden of the workers but will importantly recognize their significant contributions to nation building and national development,” he added.

May 1 or Labor Day, a regular holiday in the Philippines, is an annual celebration honoring Filipino workers and their contributions to the country. – Rappler.com