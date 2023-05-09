GCash down after unauthorized deductions from multiple accounts

The fintech giant assures users that their funds are safe and that their balances will be corrected on the same day

MANILA, Philippines – GCash conducted a “preventive maintenance” on Tuesday, May 9, after multiple customers complained of unauthorized transactions on their accounts that reduced their balance.

“Yesterday, some customers may have noticed a deduction in their GCash accounts. We assure you that an adjustment in their balance will be made within the day, and that funds will remain safe and secure with GCash,” the fintech giant said in an advisory.

In light of this, GCash said that it would be extending its scheduled maintenance to check whether any hacking incident occurred. Unauthorized deductions to their balance will be adjusted before 3 pm on Tuesday, May 9.

Reports of anomalous GCash transactions started the day before, on Monday, May 8. Several netizens noticed that their account balances were deducted, with funds being allegedly transferred to accounts in EastWest Bank and Asia United Bank (AUB).

“Naka-receive nga po kami ng mga complaints sa ating mga customers kahapon at ginawa po namin, immediately, tinignan po namin at conduct kami ng (We received complaints from our customers yesterday, and we immediately looked at it and conducted a) investigation. In fact, until now, we are still coordinating with our partner banks. Pero (But) what we would like to say is there are no funds lost,” said Gilda Maquilan, vice president for corporate communications of GCash.

DOWN. The GCash app remains inaccessible as of 11:45 am on May 9.

As of 11:45 am, the GCash app was still inaccessible. But Maquilan said that they were “working double-time” for users to be able to access their funds by 3 pm on Tuesday.

“Bigyan lang po kami ng until 3 pm today, at ito ay ma-rereflect back doon sa kanilang mga account,” she said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Teleradyo on Tuesday.

(Just give us until 3 pm today, and this will reflect back in their account.)

Maquilan said they are conducting a “preventive maintenance” to trace where the issue came from, but that at this moment, they could determine whether any hacking incident has occurred.

GCash is also already coordinating with EastWest Bank and AUB to come up with an “immediate resolution” and determine what transpired. Rappler has reached out to both banks for comment.

“Kung meron pong na-inconvenience, kami po’y nagpapaumanhin (If anyone was inconvenienced, we apologize),” Maquilan said. “I assure everyone that there is no fund loss.”

GCash also reminded its customers not to share their one-time password (OTP) and PIN to prevent an account takeover and loss of funds.

