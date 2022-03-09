Gloria Tan Climaco dies at 68

Gloria Tan Climaco was the first female chair of SGV & Co. and served as adviser of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo

MANILA, Philippines – Gloria Tan Climaco, the first female chairperson and managing partner of the country’s oldest accounting firm, Sycip Gorres Velayo & Co., passed away on Monday, March 7. She was 68.

Tan Climaco also served as presidential adviser for strategic projects under the administration of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Her family described her as a woman who “broke glass ceilings,” having held various positions in both the private sector and government.

“Let us remember her as her best, most vibrant, prayerful, charitable self, who stood for what is right. May the Almighty heal the feelings of sadness and loss which her demise brings forth,” her family said in a statement.

“We trust that the privacy of her family and dearest friends will be respected as they grieve privately.”

SGV & Co. said Tan Climaco, known as Glo, GLT, or GTC, “will always be remembered as a strong, trailblazing woman of formidable dynamism, passion for excellence, and deep insight.”

“She was a forward-thinking leader who led SGV to new and challenging areas. Her legacy endures and we will be forever grateful,” the firm said in a statement.

Tan Climaco was also chairperson of Filminera Resources Corporation and Mt. Labo Exploration and Development Corporation. – Rappler.com