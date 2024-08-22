[Good Business] Sparking the Filipino diwa towards nation-building

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Last August 20, at The Fifth at Rockwell, we bore witness to a celebration of Filipino excellence and a shared commitment to nation-building. The 2024 Ramon V. del Rosario Awards honored individuals who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities, embodying the spirit of modern Philippine management. Their stories serve as an important reminder of how deeply ingrained Filipino values can drive positive change and shape the nation’s future.

Ambassador Howard Q. Dee, this year’s Nation Building awardee, exemplifies a lifelong dedication to peace and social development. From his instrumental role in the 2001 Tripoli Agreement to co-founding organizations like ASA Philippines and Assisi Development Foundation, Ambassador Dee’s work testifies to the transformative power of Filipino diwa — the unique spirit that fuels a collective aspiration for national progress.

This same spirit shines through the stories of the Siklab awardees, young entrepreneurs who have made remarkable strides in their respective fields. Ariestelo A. Asilo, co-founder of ThinnkFarm and Varacco, empowers 400 coffee farmers in Cavite and Mindanao, his leadership reflecting the Filipino value of kagandang-loob or innate goodness. Victor Mari C. Baguilat Jr.’s Kandama Social Enterprise preserves the precious Ifugao weaving tradition while connecting indigenous women weavers to the global market— a testament to pakikipagkapwa-tao, the act of treating others as fellow humans.

In the realm of sustainable tourism, Rafael Ignacio S. Dionisio’s Make A Difference (MAD) Travel partners with Aeta communities in Zambales, embodying the spirit of bayanihan or communal unity and cooperation. Ann Adeline G. Dumaliang‘s innovative approach at Masungi Georeserve combines conservation, eco-tourism, and community engagement, having planted 100,000 native trees and established ranger stations to protect a watershed benefiting millions. Lastly, Avin C. Ong’s Fredley Group of Companies adopts inclusive hiring practices for differently-abled individuals, further showcasing the depth of Filipino compassion and empathy.

These awardees demonstrate a virtuous cycle rooted in Filipino values — a cycle that feeds into itself, creating a ripple effect of positive change. Kagandang-loob inspires acts of pakikipagkapwa-tao, which in turn fosters a sense of bayanihan. This communal spirit then reinforces the innate goodness within each individual, perpetuating the cycle. It is through this intricate dance of values that the Filipino diwa manifests, transcending individual efforts to embody a shared vision for the nation’s future.

What makes these stories even more remarkable is the global recognition they have garnered. Kandama’s hand-loomed fabrics have graced fashion events in New York, Paris, Melbourne, and Hong Kong, while Varacco was recognized as one of the UN’s 50 Best Small Businesses for “Good Food for All” in 2021. These achievements underscore how embracing Filipino values and excellence enables businesses to compete and thrive on the world stage.

As we celebrate these exemplars of Filipino management, we must also recognize the critical role of business schools in nurturing the next generation of leaders. By featuring the RVR awardees as case studies and incorporating the concept of the virtuous cycle of diwa into their curricula, these institutions can inspire students to pursue “good business” — one that not only drives economic growth but also uplifts communities and contributes to nation-building.

The stories of the RVR awardees serve as a clarion call for all Filipinos to embrace their unique cultural heritage and harness it for the greater good. By supporting and emulating these models of excellence, we can collectively spark the Filipino diwa and propel our nation towards a brighter future. In doing so, we not only drive progress within our borders but also showcase to the world the indomitable spirit that defines us as a people.

As the RVR Awards ceremony drew to a close, the air was thick with a sense of pride and possibility. The awardees, each in their own way, had proven that business can indeed be a force for good — a vehicle for driving prosperity and socioeconomic development one community at a time. Their stories, now etched in the annals of Philippine history, will continue to inspire generations to come, igniting the Filipino diwa and lighting the path towards a nation built on the bedrock of shared values and unwavering excellence.

Patrick Adriel H. Aure, PhD (Patch) is the founding director of the PHINMA-DLSU Center for Business and Society and Assistant Dean for Quality Assurance of the DLSU Ramon V. del Rosario College of Business. He is also the current President of the Philippine Academy of Management. patrick.aure@dlsu.edu.ph