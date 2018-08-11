The new Bohol International Airport receives the biggest chunk at P754 million

Published 7:15 AM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Visayas and Mindanao airports will receive P2.16 billion ($40.59 million) in the proposed 2019 national budget, as infrastructure remains one of government's top priorities.

In a statement on Saturday, August 11, Makati City 2nd District Representative Luis Campos Jr said this is on top of the P10.2 billion ($191.67 million) that the Department of Transportation "is spending this year to upgrade 40 airports across the country."

Infrastructure will get P631.8 billion ($11.87 billion) in the proposed 2019 budget, while the DOTr will receive P76.1 billion ($1.43 billion) .

The new Bohol (Panglao) International Airport will receive the biggest allotment in the aviation infrastructure program, at P754 million ($14.16 million). Dubbed as the country's first eco-friendly airport, the P7.8-billion ($146.58-million) facility is set to be completed this month.

Under the the aviation infrastructure program, the following airports will also receive fresh funding for 2019:

Siargao Airport in Surigao del Norte - P500 million ($9.39 million)

Catbalogan Airport in Samar - P450 million ($8.45 million)

Davao International Airport - P315 million ($5.92 million)

Central Mindanao Airport (M'lang) Airport in Cotabato - P92 million ($1.72 million)

Tacloban Airport in Leyte - P50 million ($939,580)

Construction, rehabilitation, and improvement of other aviation infrastructure will also receive an allotment of P1 million ($18,790).

Campos said the government is investing funds to "build up aviation facilities" to serve the growing number of local and foreign tourists. The Department of Tourism (DOT) expects improving air transport infrastructure to boost domestic tourism. – Rappler.com

*$1 = P53.21