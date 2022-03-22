Grab says guidance on P19.3 million worth of refunds pending with PCC

The Philippine Competition Commission orders Grab to issue remaining refunds to users, but the ride-hailing firm says it is still waiting for recommendations on those who have not completed the process

MANILA, Philippines – Ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines said there is still no final decision from the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) on refunds for customers who have not completed the know-your-customer (KYC) process.

“Grab Philippines has yet to receive the final decision of the PCC on the recommendations for those eligible passengers lacking the mandatory KYC,” said Grab in a statement on Monday, March 21.

On Tuesday, March 22, Grab public affairs head Booey Bonifacio told TeleRadyo that the ride-hailing firm filed a motion with the PCC on March 8, detailing its proposed measures.

As Grab explained, there was a low take-up of the refund as users still have to set up their GrabPay mobile wallets.

To set up GrabPay, users will have to complete the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas-mandated KYC process. This includes inputting the user’s full name, birthday, and current province for a standard wallet with select features.

The PCC on Monday ordered Grab to release the remaining P19.3 million worth of refunds to passengers, which stemmed from breaches in its pricing commitments after it acquired Uber in 2019.

According to the antitrust body, only 24.1% or P6.15 million out of the total P25.45 million had been disbursed to customers through GrabPay.

Grab said it is working with the PCC on what needs to be done to “ensure that the remaining administrative fee amount is fully redeemed.”

The ride-hailing giant said it would let users claim the refund until 2030. But the PCC gave Grab only until April 22 to provide refunds to all eligible users, to be immediately credited through GrabPay.

“Grab should immediately release the refunds and continue to adhere to its commitments,” said PCC Chairman Arsenio Balisacan. – Rappler.com