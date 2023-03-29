LIST: Grocery schedules for Holy Week 2023

Bookmark and refresh this page for the Holy Week schedules released by groceries
MANILA, Philippines – Groceries and supermarket chains will be adjusting their store schedules as the country observes Holy Week.
Here are the supermarket chains that have released their Holy Week operating hours, so far. This list will be updated once other schedules are announced.
SM Supermarket
WalterMart Supermarket
Cash & Carry
Unimart Greenhills
- April 7 – Closed
Unimart Capitol Commons
- April 6 – Supermarket and ground level stores 9:30 am to 8 pm
- April 7 – Closed
– Rappler.com
