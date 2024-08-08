Philippine economy grows faster at 6.3% in Q2 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The economic growth rate in Q2 2024 is much higher than the 4.3% logged in the same period last year, which was dragged down by government underspending and high inflation

MANILA, Philippines – The growth of the Philippine economy accelerated in the second quarter of 2024, beating the growth rate in the first three months of the year and the same period a year ago.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Thursday, August 8, reported gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.3% from April to June 2024.

That is higher than the 5.8% revised GDP growth for the first quarter.

It is also much higher than the 4.3% GDP growth rate in the same period last year, which was dragged down by government underspending and high inflation.

The growth rate for the second quarter beat expectations, as economists and analysts polled by BusinessWorld estimated it would hit 6%.

The average GDP growth rate for the first half of 2024 now stands at 6%. The government’s full-year target for 2024 is 6% to 7%.

Ahead of the release of the economic growth data, the country’s chief economic planner was optimistic, telling lawmakers in a budget briefing on Monday, August 5, to “expect the economy to have remained strong and maintained our regional growth standing.”

On Thursday, National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan highlighted how the Philippines is one of the fastest-growing emerging economies in Asia, among those that have released their Q2 2024 data. The country is behind Vietnam (6.9%), and beat Malaysia (5.8%), Indonesia (5%), and China (4.7%).

Just days before the release of the GDP figure, the PSA announced July’s inflation rate of 4.4%, which breached the government’s target range for the first time in eight months. The PSA’s latest Labor Force Survey results also showed June’s unemployment rate improved to 3.1%, the second lowest rate in nearly two decades. – Rappler.com