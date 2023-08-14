GStocks PH now available to all users

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The stock trading platform of GCash is now online, giving its 80 million users the opportunity to invest in Philippine equities

MANILA, Philippines – GCash users can now invest in companies listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) after the company, alongside partner AB Capital Securities, secured the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission for the feature’s public launch.

GStocks PH, which was earlier tested for select accounts, is now available to all users. Through the GCash app, users can register for the new service and trade stocks of over 280 local companies listed on the PSE.

AB Capital Group’s executive chairman Antonio Jose Periquet Jr. said the strategic partnership with GCash and the PSE will be a big boost to the Philippines’ financial inclusion agenda.

GCash has over 80 million users, significantly higher than the 1.6 million local investors – or a little over 1% of the country’s population – currently trading through traditional investment houses on the PSE.

“Now that AB Capital Securities Incorporated’s online trading platform is available on GCash, millions more can invest in some of the biggest, most profitable, and well-managed listed companies on the PSE – giving them greater potential to earn more from their hard-earned money,” Periquet added.

The features in GStocks PH include:

24/7 portfolio access

Stock watchlists

Direct research reports

Direct order entry and modification

Real-time quotes

Intraday charts

Bid and ask column

PSE news

Company disclosures

Stock price alerts

The availability of the stock trading platform on GCash, the Philippines’ largest mobile wallet, comes amid a challenging market environment. (READ: PSEi rally soon? Foreign investors still in Wall Street over AI hype)

PSE data showed that as of the end of the second quarter, the average daily value traded had fallen by 4.4% to P6.98 billion, while total capital raised had dropped by 30.8% to P36.8 billion. Net foreign selling reached P25.4 billion. Several companies that were supposed to go public this year held back plans.

How to register

To register for a GStocks account, users must be at least 18 years old and a Filipino citizen living in the Philippines. They must also have a fully verified GCash account and have updated information in the last two years.

For overseas Filipino workers and non-Filipino residents, they can still apply as long as they have a social security number or taxpayer identification number.

Foreigners should also provide a passport. – Rappler.com