[HIPE Stories] Music to mentorship: Apl.de.ap on obstacles & giving back

MANILA, Philippines – In this pilot episode of Rappler presents HIPE stories, Endeavor Philippines’ managing director Manny Ayala sits down with music icon, 6-time Grammy award winner, and co-founder of the Black Eyed Peas Apl.de.ap.

The artist has been known as part of the global music sensation, but he is also a philanthropist and an advocate for Filipino culture. In his chat with Ayala, Apl.de.ap will talk about his roots as an immigrant, Apl.de.ap Foundation International, and his foray into entrepreneurship. He has also been a coach on The Voice Philippines where he mentored singer hopefuls.

Watch the pilot episode on Friday, August 16, at 8 pm on Rappler’s YouTube channel, or bookmark this page and refresh. – Rappler.com

Hosted by Endeavor Philippines’ Manny Ayala, Rappler presents HIPE stories is a new show that puts the spotlight on the next generation of high-impact entrepreneurs in the Philippines.