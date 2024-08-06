Could Carlos Yulo’s 3-bedroom Megaworld condominium look like this?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNBELIEVABLE. Carlos Edriel Yulo relishes the moment of winning a historic two Olympic gold medals for the Philippines, on August 4, 2024.

Here's a peek at a 3-bedroom unit, minus the frills, in one of the condominiums of Megaworld in McKinley Hill. Plus, a look back at the 2-bedroom condo that Hidilyn Diaz got from the property firm.

MANILA, Philippines – Real estate giant Megaworld Corporation announced on Thursday, August 1, that it will be gifting “each Filipino gold medalist” at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a two-bedroom condominium unit worth P24 million at its McKinley Hill township in upscale Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

The following weekend, gymnast Carlos Yulo bagged not just one but two gold medals at the men’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise final and the men’s artistic gymnastics vault final held on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Social media went abuzz as many asked: Will the property company of Filipino billionaire Andrew Tan now gift Yulo two condominium units?

Megaworld on Monday announced that it instead “upgraded” its reward for Yulo, recognizing that his achievement is a “very significant milestone in the history of Philippine sports.” The two-time Olympic gold medalist is now coming home to a three-bedroom unit in a McKinley Hill condo valued at around P32 million on top of a P3-million cash prize from Megaworld.

The unit comes with two balconies, a maid’s room, and a parking slot.

Rappler reached out to a representative of the property company to ask for photos of the new condominium unit that will be gifted to Yulo, but we were told they don’t have the specific unit ready just yet.

While the company did not disclose which of its projects in McKinley Hill (there are several to choose from) will soon house the Olympian, here’s a glimpse of how a look at a semi-furnished, 3-bedroom unit with one balcony in Megaworld’s The Venice Luxury Residences in its McKinley Hill township in BGC, Taguig:

SALA. A living room in a semi-furnished, 3-bedroom, one balcony condominium unit of Megaworld’s The Venice Luxury Residences in McKinley Hill, Bonifacio Global City, on August 6, 2024.

This is the three-bedroom unit’s floorplan, according to its website:

POSSIBLE UNIT. This is a three-bedroom unit in one of Megaworld’s luxury condominiums in Taguig City.

Prices at The Venice Luxury Residences start at P11.3 million for a 39-square meter studio unit with a balcony, while one-bedroom units that are 64.4 square meters big are priced at P17.9 million.

Here are the amenities in The Venice Luxury Residences, as presented in a Megaworld video:

Another Megaworld condominium in McKinley Hill is St. Mark Residences:

Below are photos of a one-bedroom unit in Megaworld’s Park McKinley West Tower D, from three years ago:

Hidilyn’s condo

On Monday, Megaworld said that it will be turning over to Yulo a new unit that is “designed and fully-furnished” – much like how the property company gifted the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz with a P14-million two-bedroom unit at its township in Eastwood.

NEW HOME. The Philippines’ first gold Olympic medalist gets her new fully-furnished condominium at Megaworld’s Eastwood township on August 9, 2021.

Diaz got her new condominium two weeks after she won the 55kg weightlifting competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It was Kevin Tan, chief executive officer of conglomerate Alliance Global Group, who personally turned over the unit to Diaz.

FULLY FURNISHED UNIT. Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz gets her new two-bedroom unit all-decked out by property giant Megaworld.

Aside from the condominium from Megaworld, Yulo is set to arrive home with more cash incentives from the government, a house and lot from the Philippine Olympic Committee, and more free meals and furniture from small businesses, among others. – Rappler.com