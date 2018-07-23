National Telecommunications Commission Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios says the affected areas are the Batasan Complex and Barangay Culiat

Published 1:31 PM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Network services will be cut off in parts of Quezon City on Monday afternoon, July 23, as part of security measures for President Rodrigo Duterte's 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In a phone interview with Rappler, Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios confirmed that the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) will cut off network services from 3 pm to 7 pm on Monday for security purposes. (READ: 10 things to expect at Duterte’s SONA 2018)

The memorandum dated July 20 ordered ABS-CBN Convergence. Digitel Philippines, Globe Telecom, and Smart Communications to temporarily shut down their signal in the Batasan Complex, Commonwealth Avenue, and in Barangay Culiat in Quezon City.

Globe Telecom issued an advisory on Monday that services will be down from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm in the same areas.

Colonel Jim Niembra, Presidential Security Group chief, clarified that network services will only be cut off during Duterte's arrival and departure from the House of Representatives.

"Speech may signal. No signal lang upon the President's arrival and departure," Nebra said.

(There will be signal during speech. There will be no signal only upon the President's arrival and departure.)

Duterte is expected to deliver his speech at 4 pm. – with a report from Pia Ranada/Rappler.com