Inflation eases to 6.6% in April 2023, still a long way down to target

MANILA, Philippines – Food prices continued to accelerate at a slower pace, pushing down the inflation rate to 6.6% in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Friday, May 5.

The latest figure is lower than the 7.6% recorded in March, marking the third consecutive month of deceleration.

A year ago or in April 2022, inflation was at 4.9%.

Year-to-date, inflation stands at 7.9%, still much higher than the target range of 2% to 4%.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s economic team earlier revised the government’s inflation outlook upward to between 5% and 7% for the entire 2023, given the persisting high food, energy, and transport costs.

Prices remaining high is Marcos’ stickiest economic issue so far, with 52% or majority of Filipinos disapproving of his administration’s performance in controlling it, based on a Pulse Asia survey conducted in March.

While inflation is a gut issue felt across socioeconomic classes, however, Filipinos are still satisfied with Marcos’ leadership, according to a survey by the Social Weather Stations. – Rappler.com