Inflation jumps to 4.4% in July 2024, above gov’t target range

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation rose to 4.4% in July, breaching the government’s target range of 2% to 4%.

The latest figure is higher than the 3.7% recorded in June 2024, but lower than the 4.7% rate in July 2023, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a press conference on Tuesday, August 6.

This is the first time that inflation has breached the target range since November 2023.

Year-to-date, average headline inflation is at 3.7%, remaining within the target range. For the first half of 2024, inflation had averaged 3.5%, driven by high rice prices that were expected to persist until July.

Meanwhile, core inflation in July 2024 went down to 2.9% from 3.1% in June 2024 and 6.7% in July 2023. Core inflation excludes certain food and energy commodities with volatile prices.

The still-elevated prices for rice were once again the main contributor to inflation for July. Rice contributed 37.2% of inflation for the month, or 1.6 percentage points of the 4.4%. However, note that there was a slowdown in rice inflation at 20.9% in July from the 22.5% figure in June.

The reduction in the rice tariff may continue to bring inflation down, although the destructive effect of the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) could also push prices back up.

“It’s possible for a substantial reduction in rice prices in August,” National Statistician Dennis Mapa said on Tuesday.

Mapa added that the impact of adverse weather may have already started, especially for tomatoes, and that based on historical data, vegetable prices rise after storms.

Besides rice, other top contributors to July inflation included restaurants, cafés, and the like (0.5 percentage points); rentals (0.3 percentage points); LPG (0.3 percentage points); and fresh or chilled tomatoes (0.2 percentage points).

Inflation continues to hit lower socioeconomic classes the hardest, with the inflation rate for the bottom 30% income households reaching 5.8% — the highest in 2024. Elevated rice prices contributed 3.5 percentage points to the inflation rate for these poorest households.

The National Economic and Development Authority said the government is readying interventions to protect the most vulnerable sectors and ensure food security.

“The government is relentlessly working to address our nation’s most pressing concern of ensuring food security for every Filipino amid the faster rise in prices in July and the expected typhoons and rains due to the [potential] onset of La Niña this August,” NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said, adding that the weather phenomenon could continue until the first quarter of 2025.

The Department of Agriculture also has around P510 million in fuel subsidies ready for crop, livestock, and poultry farmers, which are expected to benefit over 150,000 farmers who will each receive over P3,000 in fuel assistance in August and September.

Not a surprise

The higher inflation figure for July does not come as a total surprise, as it was expected by both the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of Finance.

“The latest inflation outturn is consistent with the BSP’s latest assessment that inflation will temporarily settle above the target range in July 2024 due mainly to higher electricity rates and positive base effects but will likely follow a general downtrend beginning in August 2024,” the BSP said in a statement released shortly after July inflation data was announced.

“The balance of risks to the inflation outlook has shifted to the downside for 2024 and 2025 due largely to the impact of the lower import tariff on rice” under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order No. 62, added the central bank.

In previous interviews, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. has said that based on their projections, inflation peaked in July and is expected to begin falling back to the government’s target.

A day before Tuesday’s inflation data release, Remolona reiterated that the central bank could begin to cut its key policy rate if inflation-related price pressures continue to ease. This would mark the first rate adjustment since the BSP began holding the policy rate steady at 6.5% in October 2023.

“If price pressures continue to ease, it will be possible for BSP to consider a less restrictive monetary policy stance,” Remolona said during the budget briefing of the House of Representatives on Monday, August 5.

The BSP earlier projected inflation for July would settle within the range of 4% to 4.8%. The central bank cited higher electricity rates and prices of vegetables, meat, fruits, and domestic oil as the primary sources of upward price pressures. Meanwhile, this was expected to be offset by lower rice and fruit prices, along with the strengthening of the Philippine peso. – Rappler.com