Business
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
34 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
Philippine inflation rate

Philippine inflation leaps to 4% as Russia-Ukraine war sends oil soaring

Ralf Rivas
Philippine inflation leaps to 4% as Russia-Ukraine war sends oil soaring

FUEL. A pump attendant fills fuel tanks at a gas station in Delpan, Manila, on March 14, 2022.

Rappler

Higher transport costs, as expected, ripple through other commodities

MANILA, Philippines – The rate of increase in prices of goods in the Philippines jumped to the top end of the government’s target band as Russia’s attack on Ukraine sent oil and commodity prices soaring.

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday, April 5, reported that inflation rose to 4% in March, higher than the 3% recorded in the first two months of 2022.

Skyrocketing oil prices are to blame, as pump prices rose for 11 straight weeks until late March. Higher transport costs, as expected, rippled through other commodities.

Must Read

What government can do to ease oil woes, according to bank economists

What government can do to ease oil woes, according to bank economists

The government has distributed fuel vouchers to public utility vehicle drivers to somewhat dampen the impact.

Aside from fuel subsidies, the Philippine government’s economic team is looking at improving the supply of goods through tariff reductions and imports, as well as further opening up the economy to cool down inflation.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised its inflation forecast for 2022 from 3.4% to 3.7% and maintained the 2% to 4% target for the year. – Rappler.com

Ralf Rivas

A sociologist by heart, a journalist by profession. Ralf is Rappler's business reporter, covering macroeconomy, government finance, companies, and agriculture.
More from Ralf Rivas

Recommended Stories

Philippine inflation rate

Philippine economy