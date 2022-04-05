Philippine inflation leaps to 4% as Russia-Ukraine war sends oil soaring

MANILA, Philippines – The rate of increase in prices of goods in the Philippines jumped to the top end of the government’s target band as Russia’s attack on Ukraine sent oil and commodity prices soaring.

The Philippine Statistics Authority on Tuesday, April 5, reported that inflation rose to 4% in March, higher than the 3% recorded in the first two months of 2022.

Skyrocketing oil prices are to blame, as pump prices rose for 11 straight weeks until late March. Higher transport costs, as expected, rippled through other commodities.

The government has distributed fuel vouchers to public utility vehicle drivers to somewhat dampen the impact.

Aside from fuel subsidies, the Philippine government’s economic team is looking at improving the supply of goods through tariff reductions and imports, as well as further opening up the economy to cool down inflation.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised its inflation forecast for 2022 from 3.4% to 3.7% and maintained the 2% to 4% target for the year. – Rappler.com