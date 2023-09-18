IBC-13 eyes deal with Willie Revillame for co-produced entertainment show

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IBC-13 president Jose Policarpio Jr. says the program 'will cater to entertainment to the lowest of the lowest among the people'

MANILA, Philippines – State-run IBC-13 is ironing out a deal to co-produce an entertainment show with Willie Revillame, officials said during a budget briefing at the Senate on Monday, September 18.

Jose Policarpio Jr., president and CEO of the government broadcaster, said they wanted to “eliminate” the idea of IBC-13 and PTV as mere “government stations.”

“So we bring in Willie Revillame – it will be more of a program that will cater to entertainment to the lowest of the lowest among the people,” said Policarpio.

Negotiations are ongoing, but Policarpio said talks should be done within three weeks. The show will be co-produced with Revillame.

Revillame is a popular TV personality and game show host, best known for shows like Wowowee, Wil Time Big Time, and Wowowin. He’s made the rounds in nearly all TV networks – from ABS-CBN, GMA, to TV5.

While it’s state-run, IBC-13 is not set to receive government funds in the proposed 2024, owing to its pending privatization. But officials are asking Congress for funds, if only to pay retired employees – many of whom have since passed – the retirement pay they are due. Some P500 million is needed to pay back previous employees.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO), which IBC is under, is asking for over P1.7 billion in the proposed 2024 budget. The amount covers the main PCO and its attached agencies. Its total funding for 2024 would be at around P1.9 billion.

Of that amount, P16 million has been earmarked for use in 2024 for a PCO-led “media and information literacy” campaign in partnership with top social media platforms and other government agencies. – Rappler.com